Spread the love



















KCCI Submits Representation to Chief Minister to Reduce VAT/Sales Tax on ATF from 28% to 1%

The President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru Isaac Vas has sent a letter addressed to Basavaraj S. Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt. of Karnataka on the subject. to Reduce VAT/Sales Tax on ATF from 28% to 1%. Mangaluru International Airport has been serving the people of Coastal Karnataka and Malnad Region and also the State of Kerala up to Kanhangad. Media reports indicate an uptick in the passenger movement at the Airport this month, after the long post-COVID restrictions. This augurs well for the local economy.

With the opening of Airports nearby, a lot of concessions have been given to different airlines in their respective states to start operating from those Airports, thus ensuring more airline operations and maximum passenger traffic. As far as the tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is concerned, it is subsidized to as low as 1% in the neighbouring state while it is as high as 28% in Mangaluru making it unattractive for new airlines to come and start operations. KCCI has been advocating to rationalize/reduce VAT on ATF in Karnataka for a long time.

Following is the copy/matter of the letter sent to the Chief Minister B S Bommai :

Ref. No.: 2021-22/0116 31st August, 2021

Basavaraj S. Bommai

Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt. of Karnataka, Bengaluru – 560 001.

Respected Sir,

Sub: Reduce VAT/Sales Tax on ATF from 28% to 1%

Greetings from Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru! Mangaluru International Airport has been serving the people of Coastal Karnataka and Malnad Region and also the State of Kerala up to Kanhangad. Media reports indicate an uptick in the passenger movement at the Airport this month, after the long post-COVID restrictions. This augurs well for the local economy.

With the opening of Airports nearby, a lot of concessions have been given to different airlines in their respective states to start operating from those Airports, thus ensuring more airline operations and maximum passenger traffic.

As far as the tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is concerned, it is subsidized to as low as 1% in the neighboring state while it is as high as 28% in Mangaluru making it unattractive for new airlines to come and start operations. KCCI has been advocating to rationalize/reduce VAT on ATF in Karnataka for a long time. We further draw your kind attention to the recent letter by Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation urging you to rationalize/reduce the VAT/Sales Tax on ATF to bring it on par with neighboring states. We quote an extract of the Press Release below,

“Presently, there is a huge disparity between States, and even within States, in terms of VAT being levied on ATF. Given the challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19. Hence, the Minister emphasized on the need to reduce the existing VAT/Sales Tax on ATF to 1%-4% at all airports with immediate effect. Besides, it is worth noting that the revenue collected by the State on account of VAT on ATF is an insignificant proportion of the overall State finances. In any case, this will be more than offset by the positive impact of air connectivity to the State through the flow of economic activities.”

Acquisition of 36 acres of land for enhancing the runway for Mangaluru International Airport is still pending with the Government of Karnataka. We urge the Government of Karnataka to expedite this too, for the overall development of the airport.

Yours sincerely,

For Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry



ISAAC VAS

DIRECTOR/PRESIDENT

DIN 00712781

Cc:

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Hon'able MP, Dakshina Kannada Constituency and President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka.

2. Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka.

3. Affiliated Bodies of KCCI.

Like this: Like Loading...