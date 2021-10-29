Spread the love



















KCCI successfully invites MRG Group to invest on IT Park in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. (A subsidiary of MRG group) headed by Mr Prakash Shetty today signed an MOU with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to Build a world-class IT infrastructure in Mangaluru. This should be a boon to local IT industries and assist startups, job creation and innovation in the city.

For many years now the Kanara Chamber of Commerce has been working on all fronts towards establishing an IT ecosystem in Mangaluru. A detailed Project Report has been submitted to the Government to build such infrastructure on the land available at Blueberry hills allotted to KEONICS for the purpose over 20 years ago. Since not much progress has been seen on this count the Chamber has sounded out Private Enterprises to build such an infrastructure and many entities have shown keen interest on this which should take Mangaluru to the next level of a destination for IT and ITES services.

As per the MOU signed the MRG group will work on the following areas:

● Build a world-class IT Infrastructure / IT park in 15 Acres of land of Goldfinch City, Mangaluru.

● Phase 1 will have a built-up area of 2 lakh square feet.

● 1 Lakh square feet of the bare shell will be offered for existing and new companies in Mangalore with heavily discounted prices.

● 10,000 square feet of plug and play office spaces will be provided to encourage startups on a per seat rent basis.

● Based on the success of Phase 1, they will start phase 2 to develop the remaining land to complete the full ecosystem.

On the occasion, Mr Gaurav Shetty, Managing Director of MRG group said that “We have already set aside 15 acres of land for IT infrastructure of the available land at Goldfinch city near Kulur Mangalore. Our chairman is keen on the development of Udupi – Dakshina Kannada area to ensure better employment opportunities for the youngsters and economic growth. We feel there is no better way than to start this project because the IT industry has been demanding this for a long time. As a significant step, we are offering the first 1 lakh sq.ft at subsidized rentals to local IT Companies. We are also providing adequate facilities for startups. It is a significant investment for the MRG group. The emotional connection of our chairman to this region is also one of the factors that are driving us are do this apart from the intellectual talent that is available in this region. A talent that has been draining out of the region in search of better opportunities. We hope in addition to existing local companies, global companies will also set up their operations here due to this proposed world-class infrastructure”.

Mr Shashidhar Pai Maroor, President of KCCI thanked the MRG Group for coming forward with such a significant project. He said, “The Chamber has been trying for an integrated IT park with world-class standards for the last 8 years. We also worked closely with the government to try and get such infrastructure. But so far things didn’t work out even though expressions of interest were sought by KEONICS in the PPP model 3 times in the past. For the last 6 months, our IT vertical has been talking to many Private investors to set up this infrastructure. We finally have success in the MRG group. When our team met Mr Prakash Shetty with the proposal, his only words were – Mangalore has everything that needs to be a successful IT destination for the world. Moreover, I want to do something for my hometown” Mr Pai further elaborated that the MRG group has been positive on implementing KCCI’s suggestion of subsidized initial rentals for local Technology companies. “We believe this IT infrastructure will change the Mangaluru economy for good. We will extend all possible support to the MRG group to realize this project at the earliest,” he added.

Mr Ashith B. Hegde, MD of Arkieva Supply Chain Technologies and Director of KCCI heading IT vertical who co-ordinated the efforts of the chamber was also present on the occasion.

