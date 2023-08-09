KCCI to Organize Awareness Programme on ESI Schemes on 11th August

Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) to Organize Awareness Programme on ESI Schemes on 11th August 2023 at KCCI

 

Mangaluru: KCCI is organizing an Awareness Programme on ESI Schemes by Shri Rohit Kumar, Social Security Officer, ESIC, SRO, Mangaluru on Friday, the 11th August 2023 at KCCI Meeting Hall, Bunder, Mangaluru at 03.30 p.m.

Benefits through Medical & Cash, registration of Employees, Aadhaar seeding of employees and dependents and many other issues will be addressed.

Entry is free. To register, please call 0824-2420128 / 7829047600 or register in the link – https://forms.gle/zFoEKpPkA5YkXsTn8


