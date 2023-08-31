KCCI Urges CM for Urgent Need for Desalination Plant in Mluru to Address Water Shortages.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) writes a letter and Urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah M for the Urgent Need for Desalination Plant in Mangaluru to Address Water Shortages.

Mangaluru :In a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, the [resident of KCCI Ganesh Kamath stated, “The problem of water scarcity in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka demands immediate action. The inadequate rainfall is bound to severely impact the livelihoods and overall welfare of the local population in these regions in the coming days”.

” Water shortage is a critical issue in 8 taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, with deficits ranging from 18% to 40%. Moreover, other taluks are also affected, with deficits ranging from 8% to 16%. Such a dire situation puts immense pressure on agriculture, domestic water supply, and socio-economic stability.The summer of 2023 saw the city of Mangaluru struggling to meet its citizens’ basic needs. After the onset of Monsoon, things have worsened, with Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks grappling with a drought-like situation after six years. The significant decline in rainfall has brought the pressing issue of water scarcity in these regions to the forefront”.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, we must take preventative measures to protect the health and safety of our community and secure their access to a fundamental resource – clean and adequate water. With that in mind, I request your assistance and backing in implementing a desalination facility in Mangaluru. Installing a desalination plant is necessary to combat the looming water scarcity in the area”

“The government has invested a substantial amount of Rs. 20,000 crores in the Yettinahole project, whose results are yet to be known. However, the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has established a desalination plant with a significantly lower cost of Rs. 680 crores. This plant has a daily production capacity of 30 million litres of water (MLD) and has proven to be a highly cost-effective solution to augment the water supply to their refinery.”

“A desalination plant is a necessary solution that offers immediate relief and long-term benefits. It is a sustainable source of fresh water that reduces the impact of unpredictable rainfall and improves our ability to cope with droughts. Additionally, it immensely supports water conservation and sustainable development efforts, making it an indispensable tool for securing our future”.

In light of the critical situation in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, urgent action is necessary. I strongly advocate for prioritizing the establishment of a desalination plant in Mangaluru. This initiative will provide much-needed relief to the affected community and demonstrate the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of its people. I hope your esteemed office will take swift and decisive action to address this pressing issue and secure a better future for the people of Karnataka. Thank you for your attention and leadership in these challenging times”,

– Ganesh Kamath

President, KCCI.

