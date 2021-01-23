Spread the love



















KCCI Urges CM to consider Mluru as Proposed Destination for TESLA Plant

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru is functioning as the Apex Body of Commerce and Industry for Dakshina Kannada. Since its inception 80 years ago, KCCI has been relentlessly working towards its objective of empowering enterprise and facilitating growth in this region. KCCI Mangaluru, congratulates the Chief Minister of Karnataka for his efforts in ensuring that Tesla incorporated a subsidiary in India at ROC, Bengaluru on January 8, 2021. This is a welcome step for India and Karnataka.

We understand that Tesla is in the process of conducting a ‘location search’ for setting up their operations and has hired a global consultancy firm for the same. We would like to convey that the Mangaluru region is one of the best suited for setting up TESLA’s proposed manufacturing plant in India, and we request the government to promote this location for the plant.

Following is the letter addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Govt. of Karnataka on considering Mangaluru as a proposed manufacturing destination for TESLA. A letter is also mailed to Elon Musk, Co-Founder & CEO Tesla Inc.

Following is the letter addressed to CM Yeddiyurappa :

19th January, 2021

Shri B.S. Yeddyurappa

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka

Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru – 560 001

Dear Sir,

Sub: Mangaluru as a proposed manufacturing destination for TESLA.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, congratulates you for your efforts in ensuring that Tesla incorporated a subsidiary in India at ROC, Bangalore on January 8, 2021. This is a welcome step for India and Karnataka.

We understand that Tesla is in the process of conducting a ‘location search’ for setting up their operations and has hired a global consultancy firm for the same. We would like to convey that the Mangaluru region is one of the best suited for setting up TESLA’s proposed manufacturing plant in India, and we request you to promote this location for the plant. We highlight some of the region’s advantages and unique features that you may please communicate to the company.

1. Land: Mangaluru Region has stretches of available land in different areas for setting up the Electric Automobile Plant. Presently, there is enough land available at Padubidri, Muloor and Bolkunje in the Mangalore Region suitable for the purpose.

2. Skilled Manpower: Mangaluru has 21 Engineering colleges. Apart from this, ITIs and the Karnataka Polytechnic, produce several technicians/diploma holders in different technical fields. The literacy level of Mangaluru is high. Tesla, which requires a skilled workforce, would easily get the necessary human resources from this region.

3: International Airport and Connectivity: Mangaluru has international air connectivity, facilitating smooth travel for the required human resources worldwide.

4. All-Weather Port Connectivity: Mangaluru has an all-weather port which operates throughout the year. The port will help smooth import and export goods and facilitate the finished product to be shipped to various countries. In this manner, the investors will save on logistics. Also, this goes well with the Prime Minister’s program of Port led development Model.

5. Inland connectivity: Mangaluru has three National Highways to different parts of the country. The movement of goods in and out of Mangaluru is very smooth. Further, there is train connectivity to other parts of India which will help the movement of goods by rail. Due to the boost given to Coastal Cargo, the cars can be transported by ship to other ports in India.

6. Business Hub: Mangaluru is a crucial business hub, where banking, insurance and other services are readily available at a reasonable cost.

7. Technology Centre: The State Government’s focus on promoting Tier 2 cities has helped attract various Top Tech Companies to Mangaluru. With the proposed IT park, other Tech companies would be coming to Mangaluru.

8. Good Social Infrastructure: Mangaluru has an excellent social infrastructure including suitable housing for various people, sound education system from Primary to University level; good health care facilities and appropriate recreational activities like beaches, resorts and malls. The cost of living in Mangaluru is reasonable as compared to Metro Cities.

9. Good Utilities Support: Water is available in abundance in Mangaluru region due to heavy rainfall and perennial rivers. Further, there is adequate power infrastructure with surplus power available.

The KCCI will be glad to lend its helping hand in your efforts to convince TESLA to set up its Automobile Plant in Mangaluru. We are also sharing with you the letter KCCI has written to Mr. Elon Musk, the TESLA founder, inviting his Company to set base in Mangaluru, for your perusal.

We are also sharing an independent white paper prepared on Mangalore by a Ryan Strategic Advisory, a Global Investment Consultant for your perusal.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ISAAC VAS

PRESIDENT