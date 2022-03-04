Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Urges Govt to Boost Productivity & Employability in Coastal Region in State Budget to be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 4 March 2022

Mangaluru: KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor said the setting up of IT Park would give impetus to the Beyond Bengaluru initiative and help growth of IT-related industries in tier 2 cities, easing pressure on the metro city. Though many projects have been planned for Mangaluru to be developed as an industrial corridor and growth of IT, ITeS, BPO industries in the tier-II cities, none has taken off so far. The industry here wants these issues to be addressed besides providing concessional power tariff to MSMEs in the state budget to be presented by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 4 March 2022.

KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor

KCCI captains want the government to address issues that can boost productivity and employability in the region in this budget, and want support for fisheries development and special package for tourism development in Dakshina Kannada. Canara Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (CPMTA) president B A Nazeer urged the government to reduce electricity tax from 9% to 6% to enhance productivity and competitiveness. Apart from demanding extension of KaraSamadhana Scheme till September 2022, he said budgetary provision must be done for the implementation of Plastic Park at Ganjimutt.

Nazeer also urged the government to make provision for soft loan support for the existing MSMEs to tide over post-Covid situation, set up land banks to encourage MSME entrepreneurs and reduce the exorbitant consent fees charged by the pollution control board and ease the norms for consent for MSMEs.

Stressing on connectivity and decongesting the city, Pai suggested that the government take up Mangaluru bypass via Padubidri connecting all industrial corridors towards Kerala, connecting both Bengaluru and Kerala national highways. He also pointed out that the government should expeditiously grant permission from the departments concerned for taking up repair and upgradation of Shiradi Ghat national highway.