KCCI Writes to The State Principal Secretary, Dept of Energy to Enhance the limit for LT line

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru is functioning as the Apex Body of Commerce and Industry for Dakshina Kannada. Since its inception 80 years ago, KCCI has been relentlessly working towards its objective of empowering enterprise and facilitating growth in this region. Under the present regulation, the maximum contract demand for Low Tension Electricity Line [LT] consumers is 67 HP. However, in our neighbouring states, the maximum contract demand for LT consumers ranges from 100 HP to 150 HP. To avail High Tension Electricity Line (HT), the industry has to install a dedicated Transformer, which not only adds to the cost for the MSME but also adds to the cost of doing business. The products manufactured become less competitive. This is an unnecessary burden imposed on the MSME.

Following is the copy of letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, Government of Karnataka regarding enhancing the limit for LT Line

To

The Principal Secretary,

Department of Energy, Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru – 560 001.

Dear Sir,

Sub:- Enhancing the limit for LT line

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru is functioning as the Apex Body of Commerce and Industry for Dakshina Kannada. Since its inception 80 years ago, KCCI has been relentlessly working towards its objective of empowering enterprise and facilitating growth in this region.

Under the present regulation, the maximum contract demand for Low Tension Electricity Line [LT] consumers is 67 HP. However, in our neighbouring states, the maximum contract demand for LT consumers ranges from 100 HP to 150 HP. To avail High Tension Electricity Line (HT), the industry has to install a dedicated Transformer, which not only adds to the cost for the MSME but also adds to the cost of doing business. The products manufactured become less competitive. This is an unnecessary burden imposed on the MSME.

Further, there is a difference of Rs. 0.60 per unit for the higher slab for industrial consumption under LT Schedule 5 (b) Tariff and HT Schedule 2 (a) Tariff. In the Latest Industrial Policy 2020-2025 issued by Government of Karnataka, the Government has committed to increasing the maximum contract demand for LT consumers from present 67 HP to 100 HP (Under point 5.2 Infrastructure Support – refer page 28). Hence, the Government of Karnataka has already taken the policy decision.

Karnataka State is considered as one of the forerunners in providing a conducive atmosphere to doing business and this is a timely move by the Government of Karnataka to mitigate the economic crisis due to Covid. The Government of Karnataka has taken various proactive steps to facilitate new small industries. Enhancing the limits for LT line to 100 HP would boost the new manufacturing in the state as well as help in augmenting the capacity of the existing units. We request you to notify the change in the official gazette. Your timely support in this matter in the hour of crisis would help various entrepreneurs to improve the productivity and employment opportunity in the State.

We request your good self to look into the matter and give necessary directions to the concerned officials in this regard.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

ISAAC VAS

PRESIDENT.