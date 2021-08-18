Spread the love



















KCF Saudi Arabia Celebrates 75 Independence by organizing Blood Donation Camps

Saudi Arabia: Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) is a global organization of Kannadiga expatriates across the globe involved in various socio-cultural activities along with humanitarian services. The volunteers of the cultural platform has been very popular thanks to their dedicated humanitarian services and volunteers during the Hajj. The organization has developed a network to donate blood during needy circumstances. Recently the Jubail chapter of the organization was felicitated by Jubai General Hospital for standing up to the occasion when rare blood group was badly needed.

This time, The organization arranged blood donation campaign as part of India’s 75 Independence and the volunteers of the organization across Saudi Arabia came forward to donate blood thereby providing an opportunity for many Indian expatriates to celebrate their beloved nation’s independence day in a special way. In addition, there were various cultural programs like essay competition for elders and drawing contest for children.

Blood donation camp was held mainly in cities like Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Al- Hassa etc. On a single day, the volunteers donated over 250 unit blood in various parts of Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, the blood donation camp was visited by Dr. Abdul Majeed who is a doctor at Saudi Military Hospital. He congratulated and encouraged the volunteers through spirited speech.

The blood bank authorities in various hospitals of Saudi Arabia greatly appreciated the initiative of the organization and motivated the volunteers keep up the spirit of humanitarian service in future as well.

Like this: Like Loading...