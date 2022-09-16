KCOB – Brampton Celebrates Monti Fest-2022

Canada: After 2 years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mangalorean community in Toronto, were more than joyous to celebrate the traditional Monti fest and it was a sold-out event.

Konkani Catholics of Brampton (KCOB), left no stone unturned to make this celebration a grand and meaningful one. The religious celebration was held on Saturday, September 10th 2022 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, Brampton, Canada.

The evening began with a grand Konkani Eucharistic mass which was celebrated by, Rev Fr Andrew Lewis, and Rev Fr. Ranjan D’Sa. The church resonated with the melodious Konkani choir led by Priya Fernandez, Brian & Joanne D’Souza, Clara D’Souza, Ingrid Pereira, Josephine Soosay, Juliet & Jerome D’Souza, Lara & Paul Rebello, Nancy & Max Mendes, Nancy & Walter Lobo, Veena D’Costa, they were complemented by Juliet D’Souza on the keyboard.

Anita Bantwal, thanked the Priests, ushers, choir, altar servers, lecterns, volunteers & the gathering for their participation at the church.

The children with their flower offerings and the congregation assembled on the sprawling lawns to venerate our dear Mother Mary (Fula Udonche) while singing Sakkad Sangatha Melyan and Moriyek Hogolsiya. The children were treated with goodie bags sponsored by Ingrid and Mavy Pereira for their offerings and love for Mama Mary. It was indeed very touching and heartwarming to watch young ones’ enthusiasm to be a part of such a tradition.

Nancy Lobo welcomed the guests with the customary welcome speech. Thereafter, all the sponsors, committee members, donors & priests were called on stage and Fr. Andrew Lewis & Fr Ranjan D’Sa, blessed the delicious traditional Novemn drink a concoction of coconut milk and jaggery, prepared by Ingrid Pereira. This blessed drink was then distributed to all the guests present.

The Program was impeccably handled by Emcees Nancy Mendes and the young & dynamic Rhea D’Cunha, together they did a fantastic job in keeping the guests entertained.

The key highlight of the event was the support KCOB provided to its community member, Mr Jerald (Jerry) Moraes, in his new venture of selling Savitha Baffat Powder. Due to a medical condition, Jerry is restricted to a wheelchair so KCOB was more than happy to provide him with the platform needed to help his blooming business.

The evening’s cultural activities were loaded with dances, hilarious skits, standup comedy acts and melodious singing. The curtain raiser was a Bollywood dance by Varun Bantwal & Tia followed by the all-time famous Goan classic “Mogan Ason Borem” sung by a professional signer Leah Coutinho. The Standup comedy and skits by Shermon Rodrigues and other famous personalities like Ronnie Monteiro of Mothiyan Sor, Santosh D’Souza of Canara to Canada Youtuber, Nancy Mendes & Max Mendes regaled the audience. An energetic and vibrant group of youth, Glen, Fabina, Denilda, Ranita, Anushka, Wesley &

Darren did a fusion of Bollywood and Konkani dance performances. The new faces on the stage were the famous ‘Dance With Rekha (DWR)’ group led by Rekha Fernandes, Brian Fernandes, Ophelia Barbosa, Kritika & Bianca performed a hip-hop session. The evening was complimented by Clara D’Souza, Lara Rebello and Sunil Bantwal who enthralled the guests with their melodious singing.

As always there were tons of gifts, spot prizes, and 50/50 draw prizes and much more.

The traditional authentic Novemn Dinner catered by Konkan Delite was served on time by the ever-so-helping volunteers. The aroma and the taste of Mangalorean food brought back nostalgic memories of back home and the serving of delicious Vorn sealed the dinner with a great Mangalorean experience.

Post dinner, DJ Glen Saldanha’s, foot-tapping music made it hard for the guests to resist the dance floor and witnessed some energetic dance moves by all.

All these beautiful moments were captured by Sunil Bantwal and Wenster Lobo on their camera lens.

It goes without saying that to organize such a grand event and still keep it affordable to the community, the support of our sponsors is of paramount importance.

KCOB thanks the generous contributions received from Sponsors & donors:

Green PI Inc.: Jack & Ophelia Barbosa

Max Mendes Group: Max & Nancy Mendes

Trinity Auto: Ravi Fernandes

Sun Life Financials: Flavian & Miriam Pinto

Sun Life Financials: Manoj & Rashmy D’Cunha

Reliable Lawyers

Martin & Vinalini Menezes, Arun & Jennifer Mendes, Boniface & Sharon Viegas, Albert & Josephine Soosay, Nelson & Veena D’Costa Lest we forget the dedication, hard work, months of planning and practices by our very own KCOB families who have successfully organized the Monti Fest for the last 9 years and every year taking it a notch up. A big thank you to the organizing committee: Anita & Sunil Bantwal, Arun & Jennifer Mendes, Ingrid & Mavy Pereira, Nancy & Max Mendes, Nancy & Walty Lobo and Priya Fernandez.

The Organizing committee members of Konkani Catholics of Brampton (KCOB), wish you and your family a Happy Monthi Fest.

