KCR, Kumaraswamy discuss national politics



Hyderabad: Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader met Rao at the latter’s official residence Pragati Bhavan. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader hosted lunch for Kumaraswamy.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role chief minister Rao should play in the national politics in the present situation and other national political issues.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Rao’s efforts to bring together like-minded parties ahead of 2024 elections.

The TRS leader, who is trying to forge an alliance against the BJP government at the Centre, has been holding talks with leaders of various regional parties.

Rao met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav in Patna on August 31.

The TRS chief had earlier visited Bangalore and called on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

Like this: Like Loading...