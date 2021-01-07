Spread the love



















KCR undergoes tests after burning sensation in lungs



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday underwent diagnostic tests at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad conducted MRI, CT scan and other tests on 66-year-old Rao.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, Rao complained of burning sensation in the lungs.

His personal physician Dr M.V. Rao, pulmonologist Dr Navneeth Sagar and cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar conducted the preliminary tests.

They recommended that the Chief Minister should undergo MRI, CT Scan and other tests at Yashoda Hospital.

The Chief Minister earlier in the day attended swearing-in of Justice Hima Kohli as new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath to the new chief justice.