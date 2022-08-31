KCR visits Patna, meets Nitish, Lalu Prasad

Patna: In a bid to bring opposition leaders on one platform, Telanagana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday visited Patna and met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and ministers warmly welcomed KCR, as the leader is popularly known, at the airport.

An event to pay compensation to kin of martyrs of the Galwan Valley incident was held in Chief Minister’s Secretariat where both the Chief Ministers, along with several other leaders of the ruling parties, participated.

KCR handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each for the Galwan Valley martyrs and Rs 5 lakh each to the 12 labourers who died recently in a fire tragedy in Hyderabad.

“It was a big burden in my heart… to go to Patna, a land of martyrs and give respect to them for their supreme sacrifice. It is a great honour for me that I have come to Patna,” he said.

During the event, Nitish Kumar, in particular, was aggressive against the BJP and Narendra Modi government.

“The Centre is not doing any work. It is only doing advertisements. Those who believe in work do not need to advertise,” he said.

“Centre has reduced the funds that belong to states. We have demanded for the special status of Bihar which the Centre did not give so far… Media organisations have also been captured by a group of selected people who are targeting opposition parties and appreciating just one. I want to ask journalists that are you not the common people. Reporting should take place as it was done in the past,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav said: “We have to stay united and work for the people of the country. If we manage peace, prosperity and development will come automatically. Nowadays, the spread of poison in society is a biggest challenge for us. We have to work on it to wipe out poison from society.”

Rao also met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav before returning to Hyderabad in the evening.

Like this: Like Loading...