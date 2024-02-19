KCWA celebrates ‘Konkani Diwas 2024’

Kuwait: Konkani community of Kuwait witnessed a colorful and memorable cultural fest at the Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) Konkani Diwas on Friday, 2nd February 2024 at the Indian Community School Kuwait, Senior Branch, Salmiya. The daylong event witnessed rich and vibrant culture & traditions of Mangalore, non-stop variety cultural program which includes songs, Kavitha Vaachan and comedy skit. Participants displayed their talents in Fancy Dress, Konkani elocution & Konkani Roce Voviyo competition which was organized for different age groups. Authentic Mangalorean food items were available and cherished people with the taste of hometown. The exhibition Stall of Mangalorean traditional items provided valuable glimpse into our heritage.

Konkani Diwas Event began at 1:30 PM by compere Deepak Andrade and Prayer hymn by KCWA managing committee members. The merit scholarships awards and mementos were distributed to members’ children who excelled in the academic year 2022-2023. Veena Serrao and Jayson D’Souza led the proceedings of Merit Scholarship & Extra Curricular Awards and thanked the sponsors Late Mabel & Late Sam Alphonso & Fly, Lawrence D’Souza & Fly, Late Thomas Castelino & Fly, Nazareth Brothers & Fly, Blossom & Jackson D’Souza & Fly, Prakash Gonsalves & Fly and Harold D’Souza & Fly.

Konkani Diwas opening ceremony was held uniquely with Managing Committee members proceeding to the stage with a traditional items of Mangalorean culture. President Naveen Mascarenhas welcomed the gathering following with a message from Spiritual Director Fr Noel D’Almeida. Anchor Reyan Lobo conducted various competitions planned for the day which includes Fancy Dress, Konkani Elocution and Voviyo. Kiran Gonsalves, Laveen Praphulla, Lancy Rodrigues, Rony D’Cunha, Ida Lobo, Jasmine D’Cunha, Gretta Saldanha and Anita Sequeira were the judges for different competitions.



In the evening, the stage program started with an introduction to Konkani Culture/traditions. The event compere Deepak Andrade welcomed the guests and audience to the most awaited Konkani cultural fest. Followed by Konkani song ‘Konkani Uronk Zai” by KCWA MaiBhas students of Abbasiya trained by Lavina Furtado, Thomas Miranda and Savitha Tauro. This was well appreciated by the gathering.

Main sponsor – Keentech Electrical contracting company – Naveen Ranjith D’Souza, Gold sponsor – Steel United Factory – Prakash Gonsalves, Silver Sponsor – Reliance Technical Co. W.L.L. – Joe Pereira, Co-Sponsor – Royal Tech Electrical – Stany Sanctis, Co-sponsor Vincent D’Souza – White Bear Garage are the sponsors of the event. KCWA whole-heartedly would like to thank Sponsors and well-wishers who supported this event with their generous contribution.

Hampers sale gave an opportunity for everyone, where they shared their love and support towards KCWA’s mission. Arun Jossy D’Souza was awarded for being the highest seller of the Hampers along with Veena Serrao and Prakash Gonsalves as an appreciation for their efforts. The event to announce the Lucky Winners of the Hampers was presided over by Deepak Andrade. Winners were picked by Rev. Fr Noel D Almeida, President Naveen Mascarenhas, Past Presidents Anil Fernandes, and Stevan Rego along with Managing committee members present on the stage. Hamper prizes were sponsored by John Fernandes & Princia Gonsalves. The Hampers sale was coordinated by Praveen Fernandes and Santosh D’Souza.



Followed by ‘Konkani Konkani” song by KCWA MaiBhas students of Salmiya trained by Rita Flavia Pinto and the performance was well appreciated by the gathering. MaiBhas class teachers from Ahmadi, Abbasiya and Salmiya were felicitated.

Membership draw was conducted by Deepak Andrade along with Membership Affairs Coordinator Sylvia D’Costa and was well supported by Jinella Rodrigues. Membership draw was held in three categories that comprised of 2024 renewed members present at the venue, renewed members present or not at the venue, Life members.

‘Konkani Amchi Bhas” song by Konkani singing stars trained by Johnson Dalmeida, Santosh D’Costa & Caroline Salis was well appreciated by the gathering. Kavitha Vaachan was special attraction of the day. Konkani poems written by author Anil D’Mello, Ida Lobo, Reyan Lobo, Clive Boliye & Melwyn Rodrigues were recited by Johnson Dalmeida, Ida Lobo, Harry Fernandes, Reena Pereira, Reyan Lobo and Prashanth Ferrao enthralled the audience. This was followed by a Comedy Skit from the Kuwait Konkan Kalakar artists Lional Mascarenhas, Rajesh Fernandes, Santhosh D’Costa, Ashwini Pinto & Melani Sequeira which was directed by Johnson Dalmeida and music by Joyston Dalmeida.

The vote of thanks was delivered by coordinator Prashanth Ferrao followed by prize distribution to the Konkani Diwas competition winners.

Alban D’Souza and team captured the whole event with their skills in photography and videography. The Sounds and Lighting provided by Waves rental – Anand D’Souza and the Sound system was handled by Roshan Rodrigues. Media updates done by Allan D’Souza. Authentic Mangalorean delicacies in food counter was served by Flavors confectionary.

The event concluded at 7:30PM with closing hymn. This event was well coordinated by Cultural Secretary Prashanth Ferrao with support from KCWA Managing Committee. Konkani speaking people of Kuwait will remember the day. KCWA wishes to thank the management of ICSK Senior Branch, Salmiya for providing the auditorium and all those who supported in making this event a grand success.