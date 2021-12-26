KCWA celebrates Nathalanchi Saanz 2021

Kuwait: Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) under the leadership of Ruth Clara Veigas celebrated Nathalanchi Saanz 2021 on Friday, 17th December at ICSK School Auditorium, Khaitan, Kuwait. The programme began with an opening prayer hymn sung by Managing Committee members. President Ruth Clara Veigas welcomed the gathering.

The merit scholarships and mementoes were distributed to members’ children who excelled in the academic year 2020-2021. Jeneviv D’Souza and Jayson D’Souza led the proceedings of Merit Scholarship & Extra-Curricular Awards and thanked the sponsors Mrs Mabel Alphonso & Fly, Mr Lawrence D’Souza & Fly, Mr Nitin Castelino & Fly, Mr Charlton D’Sa & Fly and Mr Harold D’Souza & Fly.

Winners of KCWA Talent Competition -2021 performed Melodious Christmas Carols sung by “UDHENTHICHEN NEKETHRR” Reiner Rego & Team, “Friends Group” Salmiya – Allen Pinto & Team performed their dances.

Christmas Tableau -“CHRISTMAS JOY” with Christmas message was performed by Stevan Rego & Team. Konkani drama artist “Team Pinnacle” Kuwait, led by Lionel Mascarenhas & Team sailed the gathering into the world of laughter with their skit and the Managing Committee members sang melodious Christmas carols under the leadership of Suneeth Noronha.

Spiritual Director Fr. Noel D Almeida delivered the Christmas message to the gathering.

Children were excited with the entry of Santa followed by the distribution of Goodies.

Sponsors – Al Zahem & Malhotra General Trading Co. (Mr Clifford D’Souza & Mr Vikas Oberio), IFFCO Co, Mrs Veena Serrao & Fly and Mrs Ruth Clara Veigas & Fly loaded the goodie bags for kids with their love at Christmas.

Christmas Hamper draw was conducted by Anil Fernandes along with Praveen Fernandes, Arun D’Souza and Naveen Mascarenhas with fabulous prizes during the event. Highest hamper sellers Arun D’Souza, Veena Serrao, Stevan Rego, Rinna D’Souza, Alban D’Souza and Naveen Mascarenhas were honoured with gift vouchers by Fr. Noel D Almeida and President.

The membership draw was conducted by Deepak Andrade along with Membership Affairs Coordinator Sylvia D’Costa well supported by Jinella Rodrigues. Membership draw was held in three categories that comprised of 2022 renewed members present at the venue, renewed members present or not at the venue and for Honorary, Patron and Life members.

Auction of paintings for the audience was conducted by Manohar Prabhu. The masterpiece were created by Trevor Pacheco and Olivia Jessica Lobo. Anil Fernandes and Dil Prakash Vas were the highest bidders of the painting auction. Spot prizes and various games for kids and adults were conducted by Lavina D’Souza. To keep the spirit lively among the crowd, the Housie game was also organized by the committee.

Prakash Pinto proposed the vote of thanks. Fr Noel D Almeida recited the grace before the meal.

The Main Sponsor of the event was Prakash Gonsalves. Co-Sponsors were John Fernandes, Karol Mathias (Khalil Bahman), Ivan Mendes, Joe Pereira, Vincent Dsouza, Stany Sanctis, Ranjith Dsouza, James Paul, Rudy Dsouza, Richard Monteiro, John Ida Dsilva, Clifford Crasto, Vivian Rodrigues, Raj Henry Nicholas, Praveen Menezes, and Jonathan Fernandes. KCWA whole-heartedly would like to thank Sponsors and well-wishers who supported this event with their generous contribution.

Alban D Souza & Winston Alphonso captured the whole event with their skills in photography and Allen Cardoza in videography. A delicious dinner was served by Caesars Group of Restaurants. DJ Vicky and DJ Victor of “Bombay Vikings” provided the foot-tapping music, Anand D Souza of Waves Events and Engineering provided Lights and Sounds. Perfecto events decorated the stage. The programme was well compered by Manohar Prabhu. The entire event was coordinated by Harry Fernandes, Ronson Saldanha, Prakash Pinto & Janessa Cutinho and well supported by KCWA Managing and Support Committee Members.