KCWA celebrates ‘Nathalanchi Saanz 2022’

Kuwait: As we step into the month of December, everyone gets into the festive mood automatically. Young and old along with the little ones welcome special season where everyone sways to the melodies of Christmas Carols with all preparations to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Every house, Church and corners of the city are decorated in various Christmas decorations and lights. Yes, Christmas is special to everyone, where Peace, Love & Joy filled in the air, and everyone tries to live the Christmas message in their lives.

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association, the premier association of Kuwait, has been trying its best to uplift the Christmas message and live it for the past 34 years in every way possible. Like every year, KCWA celebrated the Christmas celebration “Nathalanchi Saanz-22” on 16 December 2022, at the Indian Community Senior School, ICSK – Auditorium, Salmiya, Kuwait. President of KCWA Clara Veigas welcomed the gathering.

KCWa felicitated Ida D Silva and her spouse John D Silva for their extensive service to KCWA and tireless efforts to uplift Konkani language and culture, with flowers and memento. The event managed by Alwyn Noronha. The crowd enjoyed the melodious Carols by Shining Stars, a group of little kids were the winners of KCWA Talent Competition 2022. Morvine Quadros presented Carol, composed by Fr Noel D Almeida from his newly released album “Baal Zolmala.”

‘Daddy chi Khanth’, Konkani comedy skit was staged by talented local artists Santhosh D’Costa, Lydia Misquith, Sathish Saldanha and Joyston D’ Almeida, which was written and directed by Santosh D Costa, and the background music by Suneeth Noronha. This sailed the crowd into the world of laughter with their wonderful performance.

KCWA community is always dreaming and aiming to raise funds to support the needy. In this connection, two masterpiece paintings were set for Auction, painted by the most talented Rayan Misquith, son of Late Johnny Surathkal, founder member of KCWA and the budding talent Raelene Calida Fernandes, daughter of KCWA member Ronald and Thelma Fernandes. Anil Fernandes led the Auctions, the fully geared up audience extended their full support with lots of cheers. The marvellous paintings were handed over to the highest bidders Canute D’Souza and Queene Fernandes.

A beautiful Christmas message, the birth of Jesus in a manger, choir of angels singing and glorifying God, terrified and excited shepherds dancing out of joy, the star of the East moving and stopping over the stable and the 3 kings following the star to worship Jesus was showcased in the form of a Tableau by the Managing committee members and their families was amazing.

Following the Tableau, Spiritual Director Fr Noel D Almeida delivered the Christmas message to the gathering and congratulated them for being part of KCWA community and their true spirit to share the Joy of Christmas among our brethren in need.

The kids were all excited to see their loving Santa entering the hall with candies in his bag and followed him to receive specially packed goodies with loads of excitements.

To encourage KCWA’s membership, Vincent Rego along with Membership Affairs Coordinator Sylvia D’Costa conducted a membership draw. The draw was held in three categories that comprised of 2023 renewed members present at the venue, 2023 renewed members present or not at the venue and for Honorary, Patron and Life members. Lucky winners were Ton Prashanth, Melwyn Rosario D Sa and Robertson Gabriel simultaneously.

Sharon Pinto (D Cunha), the main lovely Anchor of the whole event engaged the crowd with various spot games for kids and adults of all age group. The event coordinator Alwyn Noronha, delivered the vote of thanks. The entire event was coordinated by Alwyn Noronha, Veena Serrao, Maria Rinna D Souza, Jayson John D Souza & Roshan Rodrigues and well supported by KCWA Managing and Support Committee Members.

The KCWA community, wishes everyone a Joyous Christmas and a Prosperous new year 2023.