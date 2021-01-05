Spread the love



















KCWA celebrates Nathalancho Sambhram, a virtual Christmas Celebration

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) – a leading association in Kuwait, has not disappointed its benefactors, donors, well-wishers and members even during this pandemic time, rather celebrated its First Virtual Event “Nathalancho Sambhram 2020” which was premiered on KCWA YouTube Channel on Friday, 1st January 2021 at 7:30 pm Kuwait time.

Christmas is a season of peace, love and happiness which baby Jesus brought to this world and our President Maria Rinna D’Souza initiated with her wonderful enriching message. She also thanked all the Donors, well-wishers and members for their extended support that enabled KCWA to present its virtual event to the best of their ability.

KCWA Spiritual Director Fr Noel D Almeida delivered his meaningful Christmas message to the viewers.

Melodious Christmas Carols were sung by Choir teams of Ahmadi Parish and Abbasiya Parish, Abbasiya Youth team and KCWA Managing Committee Members.

Live band show performed with “Christmas in the Sand” song sung by Olivia Lobo and team.

Dance performances were given by Fiona Vaz, Alicia Lobo, Roselynn Joice & Royce Paul.

This was Sponsored by Norman D Silva, Anna Grace Noronha, Ranon & Anaira D’Souza, Sanchia & Slaina Noronha, Manoj Stephen Rego & Fly, Roystun Jeneviv D’Souza

Konkani comedy skit “Quarantine Love” was performed by “Team Pinnacle” written, Directed & acted by Lionel Mascarenhas along with Lucy Lobo Aranha, Rajesh Fernandes and Purandar Manchi at Music, which was sponsored by Wilson D’Souza.

“Moryi Sargar Naa” Konkani Tableau was Written, Directed & Presented by Rudy D’Souza and Family.

The Merit Scholarships for the members’ children who excelled in the academic year 2019 – 2020 were announced by Jeneviv D’Souza & Alwyn Noronha and thanked the sponsors Mable Alphonso & Fly, Lawrence D’Souza & Fly, Nitin Castelino & Fly, Nora D’Sa & Fly and Extra-Curricular Awards announced were sponsored by Harold D’Souza & Fly

Christmas Hamper draw was conducted by Manoj Rego along with Fr Dominic Sequeira (Parish Priest, St. Therese Church, Salmiya Kuwait). Highest Hamper was served by Arun Jossy D’Souza & Flevie D’Mello and reward was sponsored by Ranjith D’Souza. Hamper’s Prizes were sponsored by Lancy Vas & Family, Prakash Gonsalves & Family, Rudy D Souza & Family, Mathias Family-Salmiya,

Winners of Hamper draw prizes are as follows:

1st Prize – Orca 50′ TV – Nelan Dave Mascarenhas

2nd Prize – Canon camera – Dolphy D Costa

3rd Prize – Samsung Phone A 31 – Padmanabhan

4th Prize – Samsung Galaxy watch – Kannan Raghavan

5th Prize – Daewoo Microwave – Erin Rego

Winners of Consolation Prizes are as follows:

1st Prize – Royston Stuart D Sa

2nd Prize – Mohan Singh

3rd Prize – Vincent Saldanha

4th Prize – Aaron Savio D Souza

5th Prize – Robert & Fly

6th Prize- RajmalLabana

7th Prize – Gilbert Mathias

8th Prize – Suneeth Noronha

9th Prize – Anson Dsouza

10th Prize – Naser Behbehani

Membership Affairs’ Coordinator Jinella Rodrigues conducted the Annual Members Draw, sponsored by Valerian Santhumayor & fly for two categories that comprised of 2021 renewed members and for All Categories Active Members.

Winners of Members Draw are as follows:

Edna Caroline Menezes- Life Member – Membership No.2000

Pramod Simon George – Ordinary Member – Membership No. 1465

The joy of Christmas for Kids was getting Goodies from the Santa Claus which was well organized and coordinated by Ruth Clara Veigas and supported by Royce Fernandes. Sponsors like On-cost Supermarkets- Kuwait, Al Zahem & Malhotra General Trading Co- (Clifford D’Souza), Ruth Clara Veigas & fly, Altco Co, Approved Market- (Munaf), Ullas Wargani-(M/s Kalemat International), Marcus Almeida, Richard Miranda and Sunita & Melwyn D’Silva loaded the goodies bags for kids with their love at Christmas.

The Main Sponsor of the event was The D’Sa Family, Salmiya along with John Fernandes, Stany Sanctis & Raymond Oswald D’Souza.

Alban D’Souza captured the whole event through his skills in Videography. Technical support was provided by Joyston D’Souza & Cheslee Cardoza. Anand D’Souza of Waves Events and Engineering provided Lights and Sounds. Allen Cardoza gave his support as an Editing Partner. Special thanks to Francis Michael for providing space & Fine touch up in editing.

The program was well compered by Deepak Andrade and Rachel Lobo. Vote of thanks was proposed by Michael Pinto. The entire event was coordinated by Ronson Saldanha, Allan Jose D’Souza, Jeneviv D’Souza and well supported by KCWA Managing Committee Members.

The full event can be viewed on Youtube by clicking the following link :