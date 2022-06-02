KCWA celebrates Paanch Korodanche Sadhan

Kuwait: Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA), added to its path another Mega Event, first ever after the pandemic on a Big Screen, the most awaited “Paanch Korodanche Sadhan” on Friday 27 May 2022 at Khaldiya University, Sabha Al Salem Auditorium from 4:15pm onwards.

Presenting his brilliant technical skills, KCWA Web Administrator, Allan D Souza unveiled the screen followed by Anchor Deepak Andrade who invited the Queens Dance Group to invoke God’s grace through a prayer dance lead by Sunitha D Silva.

“Paanch Korodanche Sadhan” Title Song sung by Singers of the day, composed by Lancy Rodrigues, Music given by Kiran Gonsalves and Solfège by Joe D’Souza.

President Ruth Clara Veigas welcomed the guests, sponsors, and audience on behalf of KCWA. Tributes were paid to our beloved past presidents, sponsors, and members. She also encouraged all Mangalorean Catholics to become a member of KCWA, a family at large.

KCWA Spiritual Director Fr. Noel D Almeida OFM Cap, Fr. Antony Lopez OFM Cap., our all-time Sponsors Clinton D’Sa & family and Allan & Jackie Alphonso were escorted by the President, Immediate Past President and by all Ex-Presidents to the stage.

Fr. Antony Lopez honored “Paanch Korodanche Sadhan” Title Name competition winner, Ms. Veena Serrao.

‘Early Bird’ draw for those who arrived at the venue before 4:00pm was picked on the stage in the presence of all the dignitaries and Ex-Presidents. Mr. Praveen Menezes initiated the draw, and the winners were Ida Lobo, Ramya Pais and Jacintha, who were awarded by Ex-Presidents Anil Fernandes, Stevan Rego and Rudy D’Souza respectively.

The event was formally inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by Rev. Fr. Noel D Almeida OFM Cap, Spiritual Director of KCWA, Rev. Fr. Antony Lopez OFM Cap., Clinton D’Sa & Family, and Allan & Jackie Alphonso, along with Ruth Clara Veigas KCWA President.

Cherished memories of the sponsors, donors, members were summarized in a beautiful souvenir which was released by Fr. Noel D Almeida.

President Ruth Clara Veigas presented token of appreciation to Alban D Souza, Deepak Andrade and Veena Serrao for the highest collection of sponsorship.

Spiritual Director Rev. Fr. Noel D Almeida lauded the charity works done by KCWA and congratulated them on Paanch Korodanche Sadhan.

The dazzling entertainment for the evening commenced by musicians – Suneeth Noronha, Eduardo Dias, Melwyn Lobo, Faustino Menezes, Anil Pais, Rojin Abraham, Martin John, Lloyd Colaco and Joy Fernandes.

Singers – Lancy Rodrigues, Gladys Lorena, Orson D Souza, Veena Serrao, Morvine Quadras, Winola Cutinho, Allen Pinto, Gloria D Souza, Shaila Lobo, Glen Vas and Laveena Praphulla rendered melodious songs and made the evening a memorable one.

Dance groups – Unique Academy, Dancing Jewels, Glowing Stars, Dazzling Divas exhibited top performances and got the crowd more energetic.

Alban D Souza, Johnson D Almeida, Lydia Misquith, Prashanth Ferrao, Anil D’ Mello, Rajesh Fernandes, Sathish Saldanha, Savitha Fernandes, Vincent Rego, Vishwas Pinto, Wilfred Lobo, Joyston D Almeida, Lauren and Rachel Mascarenhas sailed the gathering into the world of laughter with their rib tickling jokes. The scripts were written by Clive D Souza and background music was directed by Purandara Manchi.

Platinum Sponsor of the event Mr. Clinton D Sa & family and Gold Sponsor Mr. Prakash Gonsalves were felicitated by Fr. Noel Almeida while the Silver Sponsors Alger Mathias, LEYTON Shipping L.L.C, DHL Express, Rickson Mario Suares & Roshal Shainy Almeida, Al- Habshi Est., Allan J Pinto, Caesars Group of Restaurants & Confectioneries and Legal Action Group were also felicitated by Rev. Fr. Noel D Almeida and Rev. Fr. Antony Lopez.

Clinton D Sa of 360 Spectrum Facility Management & Trading and Lawyer Abdul Aziz Jaber AL Hajri, Director of Legal Action Group congratulated KCWA for their great achievement.

KCWA takes immense pleasure in extending gratitude to Platinum Sponsor 360 Spectrum Facility Management & Trading, Gold Sponsor SUF Steel United Factory and all valued sponsors.

All the artists for the day were felicitated with mementos by the Managing Committee Members.

KCWA, one of the well-known organizations in Kuwait, with the intention of providing Education to the Poor Children back home in India has always created milestones of achievements. The association was formed under the leadership of four founder advocates Mr. Francis Misquith, Mr. Charles Vaz, Mr. Elias Saldanha and Mr. Johnny Misquith. The total amount disbursed for providing Education to the poor children and for other humanitarian causes back home in India and Kuwait has crossed INR 5 crores over the span of 34 years of its existence. This was possible only because of our beloved members, sponsors, donors, well-wishers and because of the commitment of past Presidents and the Committee members.

Besides the INR 5 Crore milestone grand celebration, this event was also dedicated for a noble cause; construction of Auditory Verbal Therapy (AVT) Room for Daya Special Children School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada, (India) where treatment and rehabilitation is being provided to differently abled children.

Photography and videography were taken care by SB Media, Alban D Souza. Anand D Souza of Waves Events and Engineering provided Lights and Sounds. Allan D Souza, Jayson D Souza, Roshan Rodrigues and Rajesh Aranha facilitated the LED presentations.

The entire event was well coordinated by Maria Rinna D Souza, supported by the President, Managing Committee and Support Committee Members. President Ruth Clara Veigas expressed her gratitude to all the present committee members and felicitated with mementos, handed over by Fr. Noel D Almeida.

As a token of gratitude to all sponsors, well-wishers, members, and audience, Dinvas song was sung by the Managing committee members which was written by Clive D Souza and music provided by the team.

The event was well anchored by our exceptionally talented Deepak Andrade and charming Shareen Pinto who kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.

KCWA Managing committee would like to express their sincere & heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors, well-wishers, volunteers, for extending their support and the audience for their overwhelming participation for the grand success of the event.