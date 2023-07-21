KCWA-CKSK disburse sixth-year Suvidya 2023 Interest-Free Educational Loan

Belthangady: The Capuchin Krishik Seva Kendra (CKSK), supported by Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA), organised a programme to disburse interest-free educational loans under its Suvidya 2023 scheme at Vimukti, Belthangady, on Sunday, July 16. The loan is meant for the higher education of the poor youth of the Diocese of Mangalore. 17 students had applied for the scheme and were given cheques. Rs 7,41,000 was disbursed this year.

Fr Chetan, Editor of Sevak Magazine and Manager of Assisi Press, along with Fr Vinod Mascarenhas, the Director of CKSK, and Assistant Director Fr Rohan Lobo, shared the dais with KCWA Education Fund Coordinator Veena Serrao and Nominated Committee Member Santhosh D’Souza.

KCWA Education Fund Coordinator, Veena Serrao was honoured on behalf of KCWA by Fr Chetan Lobo for their humane intervention towards vulnerable youths. In her address, Veena Serrao encouraged students to gain higher education and dream of a better future.

Fr. Chetan said that today’s receiving hands must strive to one day turn into giving hands. “True happiness consists in giving, and we must give till it hurts and pains,” he advised.

Fr. Vinod Mascarenhas expressed gratitude to the KCWA for their concern for homeland issues. He also gave his best wishes to the student beneficiaries.

The programme began with a prayer. Fr. Rohan Lobo welcomed the gathering and gave the introductory talk. Laveena, the coordinator, explained the requirements and guidelines to be followed by the Suvidya applicants. She also later delivered a vote of thanks. Poornima conducted the programme.

