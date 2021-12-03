KCWA holds Talent Competition 2021

Kuwait: COVID-19 has impacted all of us, from how people work, children’s education, to how we conducted our daily lives. As situations have gotten better in the country, and after taking the required precautionary measures, KCWA is one of the first Mangalorean association to announce a community event for its members.

The first stage event since the past 24 months “Talent Competition” was held on Friday, 26 November 2021 at the Indian Community School, Khaitan. The event began at 2.15 pm with off-stage competitions namely Kid’s photo- Biblical Costume, Coloring – Mamma Mary with Baby Jesus, Draw & Color – My Family, Crib Making, Art & Craft – Flower Vase Decoration, Collage Making, Quiz – General Knowledge and Fireless Cooking – Sandwich Making. The categories were judged by Mr. Manoj Kumar, Ms. Jyothi Colaco, Mr. Joe D Souza, Mr. Lancy Rodrigues, Mr. Vincent Rego, Mr. Morvin Quadros and Ms. Lavina Prafulla respectively.

The stage events commenced with an introduction by Lavina D Souza. President Ruth Clara Veigas welcomed the gathering for the first stage event after the installation of the new committee. She also congratulated all the members for their active participation and wished them well.

Stage events namely Fancy Dress, Fashion Show, Duet Dance, Carols Singing – Group, Group Dance – Juniors and Seniors were held. All the participants rocked the stage with their stunning performances. The competitions were judged by Mr. Lancy Rodrigues, Mr. Joe D Souza, Ms. Jyothi Colaco, Mr. Vickey Tanaji, Ms. Shalini Alva, Ms. Lavina Prafulla and Mr. Morvin Quadros respectively.

Lavina D’Souza and Harry Fernandes compered the event. Fr. Noel D’ Almeida Spiritual Director, blessed the organizers, participants and crowd. The Judges were felicitated, and the winners were awarded by Fr. Noel D Almeida, President Ruth Clara Veigas, Vice President Harry Fernandes, Cultural Secretary Ronson Saldanha, General Secretary Jeneviv D Souza and event Coordinators. Vote of thanks was proposed by Arun Jossy D Souza.

The event was successfully coordinated by Savitha Fernandes, Arun Jossy D Souza and Jinella Rodrigues and was well supported by rest of the Managing Committee and Support Committee members. It was proud moment for the Managing Committee and gave immense joy to see the involvement of its members with great enthusiasm.

KCWA wishes to thank the management of ICSK for the school premises, Anand sounds, Alban D Souza and Ivan D Souza for photography, Allan D Souza for KCWA Media Live, Hywel Pinto for managing sounds and lights, Phoenix Confectionaries for the Snacks Counter, Oswald D Souza for sponsoring water. KCWA also wishes to thank the panel of judges who graced the event, all the support committee members, all KCWA members and most importantly to all those who came forward and participated with their hard work and dedication, making this event a grand success.