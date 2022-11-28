KCWA holds Talents’ Competition 2022

Kuwait: KCWA – One of the premier associations of Kuwait, was formed in 1988 with the slogan, “In pursuit to provide education to poor children” which is also the primary motto. Alongside the education, it also ensures to tap the talents of its members and children, where various hidden talents were recognized and today, they’re shining out in the community.

Like every year, this year too the KCWA Talent Competition was held on 25 November, at the Indian Community School, Khaitan. The event began with a Prayer led by Alwyn Noronha followed by off-stage competitions such as Crib Making, Cute Baby Photo Contest, Legos (Block) Model, Coloring – I know my India, Draw and Color – Santa Claus, Card House Making, Star Making, Quiz and Fruit Carving. The ICSK Auditorium was full of participants striving to give their best outcomes.

After the offstage competitions, the stage programme was held. President, Ruth Clara Veigas welcomed the gathering with a short message about KCWA Talent Competitions and encouraged all the participants to give their best.

Stage events like Fancy Dress – Christmas, Fashion Show – Indian Traditional, Fancy Dress –Indian Great Personality, I Got Talent, Solo Dance, Carol Singing, Junior and Senior Group Dance, and Comedy Skit in Konkani were held. All the participants rocked the stage with their stunning performances. Especially, it was mesmerizing to see those little ones on stage with their innocence.

The judges for the competitions were Manoj Kumar, Rudy D’Souza, Anita Sequeira, Joe D’Souza, Jyothi Colaco, Lavina Prafulla D’Souza, Ida D’Silva, Lancy Rodrigues, Vickey Tanaji and Shalini Alva. Each event was judged by a panel of 3 judges for a fair outcome.

KCWA’s Spiritual Director Fr Noel D’ Almeida, blessed the organizers, participants and crowd. The Judges were felicitated, and the winners were awarded by Fr Noel D Almeida, President Ruth Clara Viegas, Vice President Harry Fernandes and event coordinators.

The event was successfully coordinated by Jinella Rodrigues, Arun Jossy D’Souza, Manoj Stephen Rego, Vincent Rego and Savitha Fernandes and was well supported by the rest of the Managing Committee and Support Committee members.

Jinella Rodrigues delivered the vote of thanks. Alwyn Noronha and Sharon Gonsalves compered the programme.