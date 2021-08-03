Spread the love



















KCWA – Mandd Sobhann Traditional Konkani Songs Virtual Training inaugurated

Kuwait: Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) promoted “TRADITIONAL KONKANI SONGS” – A VIRTUAL TRAINING programme in collaboration with MANDD SOBHANN (R), the World’s Premier Konkani Cultural Organization. A registered society, established in 1986 for the preservation, promotion, enrichment of Konkani Language and Culture and to ensure the transmission of the Konkani heritage to future generations.

The much-awaited first inaugural session was released on July 30, 2021, at 6.00 p.m K.S.T, through Zoom virtual platform from Kalaangann Studios, Shaktinagar Mangalore.

On behalf of KCWA, President Ruth Clara Veigas welcomed all participants and briefed on KCWA Motto. She thanked Mandd Sobhann for conducting such a wonderful session. Mr Naveen Ranjith D’Souza, Proprietor Keentech Electrical Contracting Co. Kuwait was greeted with gratitude for being the Main Sponsor of the Event.

Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Baab Eric Ozario thanked KCWA for giving them the opportunity and began the melodious session.

The first session covered Traditional Songs (Golden popular hits).

This course is open to all around the globe who wish to learn and perpetuate Konkani Traditional Songs. Participants from 9 countries have registered for this course & 181 participants attended the first session which was overwhelming and well appreciated by them.

This training will continue for the next 7 Fridays from 6.00 P.M. K.S.T. Each session is of 90 minutes, the first 60 minutes for learning and the next 30 minutes for interaction.

The course will unfold in 8 sessions and 9 topics.

1. Traditional Songs (Golden popular hits) (July 30, 2021)

2. Gumtta Po’dam

3. Baall Gitam (Bhurgyank Nidanvchim ani Khellonvchim)

4. Voviyo (Sampro’dayik ani Novyo)

5. Vers (Traditional wedding songs)

6. Dekhnni Ani Manddo songs

7. Dulpo’dam – Polka – Baila

8. Popular Mandd Sobhann songs

9. Bho’Ktik Gitam

For those who have missed to register, KCWA is giving them another opportunity. Registration will be open until August 4, 2021. Registration Links are as follows:

1) Individual Registration: https://kcwakuwait.org/tksreg- ind

2) Family Registration: https://kcwakuwait.org/tksreg- fly

After 8 sessions of training, KCWA will organize a contest for the participants to showcase all that was learnt during the course.

The Managing Committee thanks & appreciates all the participants who have shown their interest and Mandd Sobhann for conducting such an amazing course.

We are sure that Konkani culture & language will be preserved for generations to follow.

