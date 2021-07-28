Spread the love



















KCWA Resumes Konkani MaiBhas Classes for 2021

Kuwait: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) has resumed “MaiBhas Konkani Classes” on Friday 17th July 2021 at 3:00 p.m. through Zoom virtual platform. Jeneviv D’Souza led all in prayer and thanked the Lord for resuming MaiBhas Konkani Class.

Maria Rinna D’Souza, the main coordinator of “MaiBhas Konkani Classes” welcomed the gathering and briefed the main aim of this milestone.

KCWA President – Ruth Clara Veigas appreciated & encouraged all registered students in her opening note and thanked the teachers for their passionate and dedicated service.

Riona Aranha & Sonal D’Souza from Salmiya, Gloria Tauro, Milborne Fernandes & Neola Concessao from Abbasiya shared their experience of MaiBhas classes. “Through MaiBhas classes we can speak, write, and read very well. When we travel to our native places in Mangalore, we can speak in Konkani with our grandparents and family members, which makes us feel happy. The most important contribution joining MaiBhas classes is that we can read Konkani Bible in Kannada script”. They also expressed their gratitude to KCWA and all MaiBhas Teachers.

New student Sharvin D’Souza 7 years young lad shared his thoughts and said that he joined willingly and is enthusiastic to learn Konkani. The excitement and enthusiasm of children to learn the Konkani language was overwhelming.

Teachers – Shanthi Fernandes, Lavina Furtado & Glades Noronha shared their teaching experiences and encouraged children and their parents. The schedule of MaiBhas classes was presented by Deepak Andrade and teacher Glades Noronha sang the Konkani Aksharamala song which students enjoyed listening.

Teacher Shanthi Fernandes shared few files with the students as homework on Svar. The concluding prayer was led by Lavina Furtado. The event was live telecasted on KCWA Youtube Channel & Facebook page by Allan D’Souza.

Along with MaiBhas class teachers, 75 students participated in this event. It was a great experience and a delightful moment for students, teachers & parents.

The Managing Committee takes this opportunity to thank the Parents, Coordinators, Teachers, and all the enthusiastic students for their wholehearted support to resume “Konkani MaiBhas classes” online.

The recorded live event can be viewed on YouTube by clicking the following link:

https://youtu.be/WcdytqF9hNw

