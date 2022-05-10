KCWA to celebrate Rs. 5 Crore Milestone – ‘Paanch Korodanche Sadhan’

Kuwait: For every moment there is a new beginning. Where there is love, service and sacrifice you can move ahead of success. Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) is one of the successful organizations, that was started with the intention to provide Education to Poor Children back home in India. This association was formed under the leadership of four founder advocates Mr Francis Misquith, Mr Charles Vaz, Mr Elias Saldanha and Mr Johnny Misquith, who came to Kuwait to earn their daily bread.

KCWA Founders:



Francis Misquith Suratkal, Charles Vas Pakshikere, John Misquith Suratkal, Elias Saldanha Katipalla

As their steps steadied towards success in making a living, they were inspired to be of service to their fellow brethren in their homeland, and thus Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (originally Kanara Catholic Welfare Association) emerged in July 1988, with the sole purpose of helping the neediest of the children for their education.

To enumerate the accomplishments of KCWA in a nutshell; the seed that was planted by four founder members has been nurtured by Seventeen presidents, tended by more than three-fifty managing committee members, and groomed by over two thousand seven hundred members, and reaped by thousands of poor children and needy brethren.

The total amount disbursed for providing Education to poor Children and for other humanitarian causes back home in India as well as in Kuwait has reached the height of 5 crore Indian rupees over 34 years of KCWA’s existence.

Well, reaching this milestone would not have been possible without our beloved members, sponsors, donors, well-wishers and the commitment of our past Presidents and the Managing Committee members.

KCWA Managing Committee (2021-2023)

Sitting Left to Right – Ronson Saldanha (Derebail)- Cultural Secretary, Sylvia D’Costa (Moodbidri)-Members’ Affairs Coordinator, Jinella Rodrigues (Neerude)- Asst. General Secretary, Harry Fernandes (Kirem)- Vice President, Ruth Clara Veigas (Pune)- President, Jeneviv D’Souza (Arva)- General Secretary, Maria Rinna D’Souza (Milagres)- Immediate Past President, Veena Serrao (Angelore)- Education Fund Coordinator, Preetham D’Souza (Miyar)- Sports Secretary

Standing Left to Right – Alban D’Souza (Shirva)- Committee Member, Arun D’Souza (Perampally)- Auditor, Manoj Rego(Udupi)-Committee Member, Jayson D’Souza (Andheri)- Committee Member, Allan D’Souza (Paladka)- Website Administrator, Praveen Fernandes (Taccode)- Cultural Treasurer, Deepak Andrade (Gurpur)- Committee Member, Roshan Rodrigues (Surathkal)- Committee Member, Alwyn Noronha (Derebal)- Public Relations Officer, Vincent Rego (Derebail)- Committee Member, Prakash Pinto (Fajir)-Committee Member, Naveen Mascarenhas (Bajpe)- Committee Member, Savitha Fernandes (Angelore)- Committee Member & Lavina D’Souza (Mulund)- Treasurer General

Now it’s time to celebrate the mega event “Paanch Korodanche Sadhan” achievement of the Rupees 5 Crores milestone to be held on Friday 27 May 2022 at Khaldiya University Auditorium from 4:00 PM onwards.

As always, the proceeds of this event shall be dedicated to a noble cause i.e., the construction of Auditory-Verbal Therapy (AVT) Room for Daya Special Children School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada, (India) where treatment and rehabilitation are provided to differently-abled children.

This mega event we would like to celebrate with all our beloved individuals. This event will comprise Singing, Dancing, Jokes and many more…

So, Mark your calendar as we await to welcome you to this mega celebration! We look forward to your valuable support to make this event successful!!