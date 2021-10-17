Spread the love



















Keen to offer solutions to UAE, says K’taka minister



Bengaluru: Karnataka being a hub of startups in India is keen to offer ground-breaking solutions to private companies and government organisations of UAE in various sectors ranging from logistics to infrastructure, oil-and-gas to environment and waste management to healthcare C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Minister for IT/Bt and Science Technology said in Dubai on Saturday.

Addressing the Inauguration Ceremony of 3 days event ‘World Dubai Expo 2020’, he said that some of the sectors in the UAE that are witnessing the massive presence of Indians, especially Bengaluru based start-ups and tech majors.

“Karnakata government which is playing the role of a facilitator has been undertaking all tech-focused initiatives in line with achieving the vision set by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India reach the 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025. Shared economic visions and geopolitical outlooks have spurred the two sides (Karnataka and UAE) to seek to expand cooperation across multiple domains including in investment, technology, and the knowledge economy”, Minister Narayan explained.

Karnataka is one of the prosperous states in India with an estimated GSDP of $220 billion and has been a leader in sectors of Information Technology, I-T enabled services, Electronics, Machine Tools, Aerospace, and Biotechnology, he pointed out.

Further, the Minister added, “Karnataka has a robust Startup which includes MNCs/GCCs, incubators, and accelerators. Besides the State is home to premier higher education institutions such as Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and several others. The state has sector-specific policies for IT, BT, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) in order to give a push to the growth of the technology sectors and innovation in the State.”

He said, Karnataka is a leading global innovation hub due to partnerships established with innovation hubs such as UAE, adding that the government of Karnataka is interested to strengthen its relationship with the UAE on common grounds of innovation and technology.

