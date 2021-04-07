Keep a Bowl of Water on your Terrace or Outside for Birds and Animals – Sashi Kumar

Spread the love



















Keep a Bowl of Water on your Terrace or Outside for Birds and Animals – Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar

Mangaluru: Instead of April Fool, an innovative initiative April Cool campaign is all about installing bird feeders across the Mangalore city based on the theme Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. The first bird feeder was presented to Shashikumar N, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore City on April 7, which was installed outside his office.

After receiving the bird feeder Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar said, “I request all Mangaloreans to keep a bowl of water on your terrace or outside the house so that birds and animals can drink water, as the scorching heat outside during summers can dehydrate them badly.”

Dr Ananth Prabhu G, Professor at Sahyadri and Cyber Security & Law Trainer for the Law Enforcement Agencies along with Azzfar Razack, President of We Are United have pledged to install 50 bird feeders at various locations. The places where the feeders are installed are marked via Google Maps so that they can keep track of the feeders by regularly visiting those places where it is installed.

“We are all witness to climate change and the temperature is only expected to rise during the next 2 months”, said Dr Ananth Prabhu G who also encouraged youth to plant more trees.

These feeders are converted from used oil tins provided by GRL foods. The project has also provided employment opportunities for various craftsmen.

The project was inspired by a Facebook post by IFS Officer, Praveen Kaswan.