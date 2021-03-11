Spread the love



















Keeping His Promise, DCP Hariram Shankar asks Bank Managers to Give Loans to SC/STs

Mangaluru: While many other police officers say SOMETHING and do NOTHING, here we have DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar who not only ASSURES but DOES IT. Referring to the SC/ST grievances redressal meeting which was held on 28 February 2021 at Police Commissioner Conference Hall, DCP Hariram had assured the Dalit activists when they had complained that banks were denying loans to the Dalit community members, that he will communicate with the bank representatives and do the needful. ‘You’re Always Welcome to Call 112 with Grievances & Public Nuisance’- DCP tells Dalit Activists

Therefore, keeping his promise, DCP has written the chiefs/bank managers of all major banks in the district, based on the grievances of SC/ST applicants in getting loans. In his letter addressed to the bank chiefs/managers DCP has stated, “Banks and the police department have always been at the forefront of ensuring justice to the depressed and backward classes since time immemorial. In fact, most of the progress to the SC/ST communities can be attributed to the stellar role played by banks, to ensure that the marginalized sections receive timely credit, and sufficiently so that they can build up their dreams”.

(FILE PHOTOS)

“I understand the compulsions of financial institutions in making risky decisions about offering loans, especially in these times of financial difficulties. I appeal to your good judgment to see SC/ST applicants as a special class of people, who need systemic support to help their economic and social empowerment. Hence, as a fellow officer who is hand-in-hand with you in this mission of empowerment of the weakest section of society, I request bank chiefs to sensitize all officers to take an empathetic and lenient view within limits of financial propriety, when it comes to credit demands of those from SC/ST community,” the DCP had stated in his letter.