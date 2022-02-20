Keerthy Suresh, Tovino play lawyers in ‘Vaashi’



Chennai: Actors Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas play lawyers in director Vishnu Raghav’s much-awaited Malayalam film ‘Vaashi’, if one is to go by the first-look poster of the film which was released on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Keerthy Suresh said, “Presenting the first look of my next in Malayalam! ‘Vaashi’, I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it!”

Tovino, for his part, shared the first look poster and said, “Presenting the first look poster of ‘Vaashi’!”

A number of top stars from various film industries also released the first look of the film, which has triggered immense curiosity among fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was among those who released the first look of the film, said, “Here’s the first look of ‘Vaashi’. Woww, this is one supremely talented team! wishing my dear Keerthy Suresh the very best for ‘Vaashi’. Waiting eagerly for this one!”

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan too shared the first look of the film on his Instagram timeline.

He said, “Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry!! Good luck Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh and the entire cast and crew of ‘Vaashi’.”

Others who released the first look included actress Trisha Krishnan.

The film, which was completed some time ago, will be special for Keerthy Suresh as the film is being produced by her sister.

Tovino Thomas, while commenting about the film earlier, had said, “This film portrays something that’s super relevant and it will all reach out to you soon!”