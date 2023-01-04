Kejriwal approves appointment of Justice Shrivastava as next DERC Chairman

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he approved the appointment of former Madhya Pradesh High court judge, Justice Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava (retd) as the next Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he approved the appointment of former Madhya Pradesh High court judge, Justice Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava (retd) as the next Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The proposal for the appointment was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds charge of the Power Ministry. The appointment, made in accordance with the Electricity Act through the same procedure followed for the appointment of the two previous DERC Chairmen, has now been placed before the LG, V.K. Saxena.

Sharing details on Twitter, Kejriwal posted: “Delhi Government approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure”.

Under due procedure, the Chief Justice of the MP High Court has also granted his approval for the appointment.

Justice Shrivastava (retd) will assume the post after the retirement of the present Chairman, Justice Shabihul Hasnain (retd).

The matter has now been placed before Lt Governor, who is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in this matter as it is a transferred subject.

While approving the proposal, the Chief Minister has also noted that the erstwhile LG Anil Baijal agreed with the government’s decision in the appointment of the previous two Chairmen of the DERC and did not differ.