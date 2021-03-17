Spread the love



















Kejriwal asks 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges to release teachers’ salaries



New Delhi: Amid Delhi University teachers protesting over non-payment of salaries, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a review meeting with the representatives of all 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government and directed an immediate release of funds. The Chief Minister directed to release a total fund of Rs 28.24 crore.

The Chief Minister said: “The Delhi government will do funding according to the court’s order on whether DU colleges can use the funds available for different purposes to disburse the salaries of the staff. The salaries of teaching and non-teaching will not be stopped in any condition. We’ll resolve each and every issue with the colleges.”

Teachers led by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) have been protesting over non-payment of salaries and other dues for the last five days. In fact, intensifying their stir, thousands of teachers on Monday launched a protest march from North Campus to the Chief Minister’s residence.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present in the meeting, said, “The 12 colleges, which are 100 per cent funded by the Delhi government, should take and decision regarding increasing their expenditure only after taking the government in confidence. Also, a 100 per cent transparency about the accounts of colleges should be followed to cover the gap between the Delhi government and DU.”

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also mentioned that for the last few days, I am reading in the media about the issue of non-payment of salaries.

He said, “I want to make it clear to all the respected members present in this meeting that we stand with them on this issue. We do not oppose the pleas and concerns of the employees. For the past few years we have seen DU officials and VCs have tried to initiate dialogue, but there may be political differences between the two institutions.”

“It is a new beginning from our side today. Negotiations need to be initiated on behalf of Delhi University officials and Vice Chancellor to resolve the many pending issues which have been the cause of controversy. On behalf of the office of Minister Manish Sisodia, he will invite the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to discuss and resolve these pending issues.”