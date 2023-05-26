Kejriwal seeks time to meet Kharge, Rahul

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he has sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi for their support in Parliament against the recently passed ordinance on the transfers of bureaucrats by the Centre.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: “Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation.”

On Thursday, Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann met Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar who offered his “full support” to the AAP in its fight to safeguard its powers against the BJP-led Central government.

“Democracy is under attack from the BJP. We must all unitedly safeguard it. Efforts are being made to deprive the rights of governments elected by the people and create hurdles for them. We shall fully support the AAP’s fight in parliament,” declared Pawar after his half-hour meeting with Kejriwal-Mann and other leaders.

The previous day, Kejriwal and Mann met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also secured the Shiv Sena-UBT’s support.

Soon after the Supreme Court judgement giving powers to the state government to appoint officers in Delhi, the Centre brought forth an Ordinance to annul the decision on grounds that Delhi does not have full statehood, and gave all the powers to the Lt. Governor.

Kejriwal has been on an all-India round of all the top Opposition parties in the country to block the Centre’s Ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

His counterparts in Bihar and West Bengal have also extended their support to the AAP.

