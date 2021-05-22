Spread the love



















Kejriwal, US envoy discuss cooperation to tackle Covid



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Daniel B. Smith, the US Charge D’Affaires to India, on Friday held a discussion on working together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said Kejriwal and Smith discussed how the Delhi government and the US can jointly and collectively address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal also inquired about the health of the US embassy officials. Both said that once the Covid pandemic situation gets better, they would hold in-person discussions.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “H.E. Daniel B. Smith, Charge D’Affaires, USA @USAmbIndia called on Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal today. Both the leaders deliberated on how the State of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the COVID pandemic.”

