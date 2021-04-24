Spread the love



















Kejriwal writes to all CMs, urges them for spare oxygen



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to all the Chief Ministers, requesting them to provide spare oxygen to the national capital.

Kejriwal said that he would be grateful if the CMs could provide Delhi with any oxygen, along with tankers. He also asked them to treat this request as an SOS.

The Delhi CM also wrote that due to the unprecedented rise in Covid cases in the last few days, many hospitals in the national capital had run out of oxygen.

“While the Centre is helping Delhi in this regard, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate,” he wrote.

Earlier Kejriwal had tweeted, “I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though the central government is also helping us, the severity of Covid is such that all the available resources are inadequate.”

In the letter, he wrote, “Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in Covid cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen.

Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements.

The CM added, “Central government is also helping us a lot in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is proving inadequate. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, alongwith tankers, from your state or any organization in your state.

Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support.”

Two days ago, Kejriwal had said how in this time of crisis, all the states should come together to help each other out.

Calling the current wave a collective crisis, the Delhi Chief Minister had said, “If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings.”

He further said, “Covid does not recognize borders. We must also move beyond them and work together. We need to show the world what good and efficient governance looks like.”