Kejriwal’s brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents not ‘unexpected’: BJP



New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for detaining Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga saying that his brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not “unexpected”.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday morning, the BJP leaders claimed.

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha member Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said: “Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has just been kidnapped from home by some unknown people, I will ask Delhi Police and Haryana Police to take action as soon as possible.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said: “The manner in which Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police is condemnable. Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga from his residence. Bagga and his father were treated inhumanely by Punjab Police. Kejriwal must remember that he cannot scare a true ‘Sardar’ through such action.”

In-charge of BJP’s national information and technology department Amit Malviya tweeted: “Arvind Kejriwal’s brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won’t go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way.”

In a tweet party’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma said: “50 Punjab policemen to arrest @TajinderBagga over a Tweet. His aged father was pushed around and beaten up. Early morning antics by @ArvindKejriwal. Was a fraction of this false bravado shown when investigating Patiala Violence?.”