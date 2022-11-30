Kejriwal’s roadshow draws massive crowd; CM promises corruption-free MCD

Ahead of the MCD polls on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party turned the last leg of campaigning into an unprecedented show of strength after the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal led a roadshow from Malka Ganj Chowk near Kamla Nagar to Ghanta Ghar Chowk and addressed a Jan Sabha on Wednesday.



While addressing the rally, Kejriwal said “No power can stop AAP from winning the MCD elections, people of Delhi will vote for the party that wants to work and not for the party that wants to stop all the work”. He blamed the BJP for stopping the files of Mohalla Clinics and the CCTV projects.

“These people stopped the Mohalla Clinic and CCTV projects files, I had to face great difficulties but I got the projects cleared. Delhi LG stopped free yoga classes so I collected donations for it and restarted the classes on my own; I won’t let a single project stop in Delhi”, he said. Kejriwal added that the public gave BJP one job, they had to look after the garbage but even in 15 years they could not clean Delhi.

“BJP has deployed 7 CMs, 1 Dy CM & 17 Cabinet Ministers to fight against an Aam Aadmi like me. Had they done some work in the last 15 years, BJP would not need to bring all its bigwigs from across the country for a municipal election. When the public asked for an account of the BJP’s 15 year long MCD tenure, Amit Shah said we haven’t done anything because Kejriwal did not give us any funds; look at his audacity, the Home Minister is asking for funds from a state government”, Kejriwal claimed.

He said that we gave one lakh crores to the MCD, but the BJP turned all of it into dust. Despite getting all the funds their leaders cry, yell and howl on the streets of Delhi asking for money; the Centre doesn’t give the Delhi government any funds, but you don’t see me begging like them.

Kejriwal added, “the MCD polls are on December 4. This election is very important. This election is not about any political party but about the prestige and progress of Delhi. These people have turned Delhi into such a huge dump that it is now difficult to live here for a common man”.

You gave us the job of fixing schools, hospitals, electricity, water and governance, you have the results in front of you. World class schools, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, free electricity-water, faceless & doorstep services. But garbage management is under the MCD. We have to come together and solve this garbage problem, he said.

The Delhi CM lashed out at the Centre for not giving funds to Delhi. “The Central government refuses to pay Delhi its rightful share of funds. We practically get nothing from the Centre all year. Do you see me crying, yelling and howling on the streets like these jokers? Despite all the challenges and all the hurdles, we give electricity-water, education-healthcare, pilgrimage for elderly, bus travel for women completely free of cost. We built schools, Mohalla Clinics, hospitals, transformed the whole system of Delhi, we did not cry for funds like them”.

“Today I am committing my word that AAP will rid MCD of corruption in just 3-4 months. Mark my words, you will not need to pay an extra penny to get your work done in the MCD.”