Kekanaje Chinmaya Elected President of Kuwait Kannada Koota

Kuwait: Kuwait Kannada Koota (KKK), a socio-cultural association of Karnataka state origin, existing in Kuwait for the last 37years, conducted its Annual General Body Meeting recently.

During the fun-filled event, a new executive committee, which will oversee the management of Koota for 2022, was elected. acting as returning officer, Mr Rajesh Vittal announced unanimously elected members who will act as office bearers for the year 2022. Elected members are as below:

President: Mr Kekanaje Chinmaya

Vice President: Mr Uday B. Vernekar

General Secretary: Mr Suresh Shyam Rao Neramballi

Treasurer: Mr. Naliyenda Kariappa S.