Kenya, UNDP partner to launch peace campaign ahead of general elections



Nairobi: Kenya and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have partnered to launch a peace campaign to curb poll violence ahead of the August 9 general elections.

Mandisa Mashologu, the acting resident representative of the UNDP Kenya, said here that the Let Peace Win campaign seeks to foster greater commitment by all stakeholders to peaceful elections in order to safeguard the development gains Kenya has already achieved, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The campaign also seeks to increase inclusivity and youth participation in the election process in the spirit of leaving no one behind,” Mashologu said during an event to mark the International Day for Countering Hate Speech.

The UN agency said that it will support the campaign through its Transcending Foundations of Peace and Security for Inclusive and Sustainable Development Programme and Consolidating Democratic Dividends for Sustainable Transformation Programme.

Mashologu said that the campaign embraces an approach that is inclusive and transparent that promotes social cohesion that will sustain peace before, during and after the general elections.

Samuel Kobia, the chairperson of the state-owned National Cohesion and Integration Commission, said that the campaign will be rolled out both on online and offline platforms in order to reach as many people as possible.

The two main presidential candidates are William Ruto, the sitting deputy president who is running on a Kenya Kwanza (Kenya first) coalition, and Raila Odinga, known as the doyen of opposition politics contesting under the Azimo La Umoja (Resolution for Unity) coalition of more than 20 political parties.