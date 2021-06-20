Spread the love



















Kenyan national arrested for visa fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have nabbed a Kenyan national for visa fraud. The accused had fraudulently converted his student visa into e-visa to get a job in a call centre, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Barack Omondi Ukku.

According to the police, the accused had been working in a call centre situated in Udyog Vihar here since December 2019.

“A complaint against him was lodged by the call centre owner, Ashwini Kumar of Delhi. He alleged in his complaint that Barack Omondi Ukku had come to India on a student visa, but he fraudulently converted it into e-visa to get a job at their BPO,” said a police officer.

Based on a complaint a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the Foreigners Act was registered against the culprit at Udyog Vihar police station.

He was produced in a local court, which sent him to two-days police custody,” the officer said.

