Kerala: 3 in police custody for rape of Tamil Nadu woman
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kannur Police took three people into custody after a woman from Tamil Nadu accused them of drugging and raping her, sources said on Thursday.
The accused included a female relative of the survivor.
According to police, the incident took place near Kannur on August 27 when the woman had gone to meet a female relative called Malar for a job.
Malar took her to another house saying searching for a job would be easier from there. They were soon joined by two men and the woman was offered juice following which she collapsed.
On regaining consciousness, she found herself in a hospital and shared her trauma with the doctors who reported the matter to police.
The police took all the three accused into custody.
A probe is underway to ascertain whether a fourth person was involved in the crime.