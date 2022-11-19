Kerala: Boy stabbed by father’s business partner succumbs

Thiruvananthapuram: A four-year-old boy, who was stabbed by his father’s business partner on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries this morning, police said.

The condition of the child’s mother, also injured in the attack, is stated to be critical.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday at Meppadi in Wayanad district.

Jayaprakash and Jithesh are neighbours in Meppadi and had a business in Kochi where the two were partners.

The two partners had been facing issues for a while which took a turn for the worse on Thursday. Anila, wife of Jayaprakash and their only child Adidev, were walking to the school when Jithesh came charging with a knife and attacked them.

Soon after, Jithesh was arrested and sent to police remand.