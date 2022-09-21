Kerala bride walks along pothole-riddled road, photoshoot goes viral

Kerala: Wedding photographers usually go to great lengths to capture their subjects in the perfect frame. One such attempt by a photographer in Kerala has now become an internet sensation. Moving away from the usual wedding photoshoots captured in the backdrop of scenic locations, this photoshoot showcases a bride navigating a pothole-riddled road.

In the clip, a woman clad in a red bridal saree is seen walking through a pothole-riddled road. She walks along a large pothole completely filled with muddy water even as vehicles pass by. A photographer is seen capturing the moment from a distance. The woman sports a wide grin even as life goes on around her.

The clip was shared by Instagram handle arrow_weddingcompany. “Bridal photoshoot in the middle of road,” reads the caption of the clip. Since being shared on September 11, the clip has amassed more than 4.1 million views and 3.6 lakh likes on Instagram.

Recently, posters of a Malayalam film, ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, had irked many state government supporters on social media with its sarcastic tagline – ‘There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come’.

The Kerala High Court had recently pulled up the Left Democratic Front-led government over the condition of the roads in the state and the number of deaths being reported due to pothole-related accidents. The high court had questioned how many people should die before the state’s potholes were filled and criticised the government for the delay in tackling the problem.

