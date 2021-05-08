Spread the love



















Kerala CM calls for strict implementation of Covid protective norms



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the state has reported 41,971 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 28.25 per cent.

So far, 14,43,633 people have recovered in the state, while the active cases stood at 4,17,101.

At leaset 64 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,746, the CM added.

Vijayan cautioned that with the rising Covid cases, the ward level committees across the state have to pull out all the stops to contain the transmission.

“It’s the responsibility of the ward level committees to ensure that the needs of people are addressed, which includes wherever needed food should be given besides procuring of medicines and such things. A core team has to be formed at the village level comprising of health, police and such people who should monitor things,” said Vijayan, who held an online meeting with the elected representative in the local bodies.

“New facilities for taking care of Covid patients have to be set up and we need a good number of medical professionals, volunteers and cleaning staff,” said Vijayan.

He said strict action would be taken against those who fleece people by jacking up the prices of oximeter and mask.

“All the hospitals in the state on regular basis inform the concerned call centre on the availability of beds, ventilators, oxygen and such things, so as to help those who transport patients to hospitals. People also should use the tele-medicine facility which is available,” said Vijayan.

e said a help line with video call facilities have also been opened by state supported NISH for those who need moral support.

On account of the ongoing lockdown being announced, those who really wish to make unavoidable trips, have to log on to the website of the Kerala police and apply for the pass.

Vijayan also pointed out Centre has allowed sanction for import of materials by individuals and organisations without import duty which include medicines and other equipment to fight Covid.

The day also saw Kerala police collecting a fine of Rs 76.18 lakh for not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms.

The CM added that following the Supreme Court’s directive, around 600 remand prisoners in various jails across the state will get parole and this will be decided by a committee headed by a Kerala High Court Judge.

Meanwhile, former WHO expert and a losing candidate at the Kazhakootam Assembly constituency S.S.Lal called upon Vijayan to see that there is no more delay in the swearing in of the Chief Minister and the Health Minister, as the state is passing through one of its worst ever crisis.

According to reports, Vijayan will be sworn in for his second term on May 20 and it will take place at the Central Stadium here.