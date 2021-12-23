Kerala displays India at its cultural and harmonious best: Ram Nath Kovind

Thiruvananthapuram: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he loves visiting Kerala as it displays India at its cultural and harmonious best.

Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the state, said: “Kerala displays India at its cultural and harmonious best. It has attracted people from all parts of the world, absorbed different cultures and religions while maintaining its distinct features.

“The people of Kerala have earned respect and goodwill in the rest of India and in different parts of the world. The enterprising members of the Indian diaspora from Kerala have not only been sending large amounts of remittances home but also kept the prestige of India very high in the lands they have adopted as their work-places.”

He said this after unveiling the statue of Late P.N. Panicker– the pioneer of learning, literacy and library movements– in the capital city.

“I love visiting Kerala also because this state fills me with energy which it derives from its bountiful blessings of Mother Nature. I recall that our former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose birth anniversary falls on December 25, had chosen this land to welcome the new millennium. During the five days he spent in Kumarakom on the banks of the Vembanad lake, both the poet and the thinker in him were inspired. He penned a series of musings, in which he wrote, “nature’s silent beauty provides a perfect setting here for contemplation,” In God’s own country, it is indeed a special privilege to be in the abode of Lord Vishnu – Thiruvananthapuram,” said Kovind.

He went on to add that the service sector professionals from Kerala, especially the nurses and doctors are highly respected and relied upon by people everywhere.

“Recently, when the Covid-pandemic affected the entire world, nurses and doctors from Kerala were among the most visible Covid-warriors in India, the middle-east and so many other regions on the globe. The people of Kerala enhance the pride of India,” added Kovind.