Kerala gold smuggling case: ED conducts raids, seizes 4500 gm gold

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it conducted searches at two places in Kerala and two premises in Tamil Nadu covering the office and residential property of Nandu alias Nandagopal, the head of KGN Bullion, Samju T.M and Shamsudheen in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it conducted searches at two places in Kerala and two premises in Tamil Nadu covering the office and residential property of Nandu alias Nandagopal, the head of KGN Bullion, Samju T.M and Shamsudheen in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

“During the searches, the statement of Samju T.M. was recorded wherein he had inter-alia admitted that he had procured 4500 grams of smuggled gold from Mohammed Shafi (smuggler) which was subsequently sold through the shop of his father-in-law, Shamsudheen to end customers,” the ED said.

During the course of the search proceedings seven immovable properties worth Rs 1.13 crore and gold worth Rs 27.65 lakh were found and seized.

Earlier, an ECIR was recorded in the Kerala gold smuggling case on the basis of a FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi, consequent to the seizure of 30.245 kgs of smuggled gold by customs (preventive) at Trivandrum International Airport, which was camouflaged as diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate, Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused Sarith P.S., Swapna Prabha Suresh and Sandeep Nair were arrested on July 22, 2020 by the ED. On the basis of an investigation, a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed on October 6, 2020 against Sarith P. S, Prabha Suresh and Nair.

“On further investigation, it came to light that M. Sivasankar, IAS, then principal secretary to the chief minister of Kerala, was also involved in assisting the accused persons in gold smuggling. M. Sivasankar was also arrested by the ED on October 28, 2020 and was arraigned as additional accused,” the ED said.

Thereafter, a provisional attachment order for attaching FDs in bank accounts and cash seized from bank lockers totalling Rs 1.85 crore belonging to Swapna Suresh, Nair, Sarith and Sadan Kumar father of Sarith was issued. A supplementary prosecution complaint was filed on December 24, 2020.

“During the course of ongoing investigation relating to the seizure of smuggled gold by the customs, it was revealed that Rs 14.98 lakhs was handed over by Sarith P. S. to his cousin Akhil S. for keeping in safe custody and this amount was part of the proceeds of crime generated by Sarith P. S. and Smt Swapna Suresh out of smuggling of gold and commission received. Therefore, a provisional attachment order dated 15.09.2021 was issued for attaching movable properties being cash of Rs 14.98 lakh and smuggled gold weighing 30.245 kg valued at Rs 14.82 crore (lying in the custody of Cochin customs),” the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

Like this: Like Loading...