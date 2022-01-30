Kerala govt’s considerate gesture towards Kannadigas welcomed



Bengaluru: The Kerala government’s recent decision to take steps to initiate pro-Kannada policy for the benefit of Kannadigas living in Kasargod district of the neighbouring state is being appreciated by the government of Karnataka as well as the people of the state.

Kannada Border Development Authority Chairman C. Somashekar has conveyed his regards, and thanked the government of Kerala for taking up slew of measures in the interest of Kannadigas living in Kasargod district, in various government departments.

The authority had written a letter to the Kerala government appealing to fulfil demands of Kannadigas and to provide them a sense of security in terms of their language Kannada.

Kerala, reciprocating to the letter has informed Karnataka that it has written a letter in this regard to the Assistant Commissioner of Secretariat of Minority Affairs of the Central government.

The Kerala government has also informed that it has taken steps to appoint a clerk who knows Kannada as well as Malayalam languages. Harishchandra Naik, Dy SP has been appointed to look into grievances of Kannada linguistic minorities of the district.

The neighbouring state has also stated that it would appoint officers who know Kannada language in all police stations where Kannadigas are in more numbers.

The name of police stations on boards in these areas are written in Kannada along with Malayalam.

The Kerala government has also informed about giving the price list in Kannada at Akshaya Centers in Kerala.

The Kerala government has also mentioned that directions have been given to include the language in the official e-portal.

The gesture is welcomed by Kannadigas. Kasargod district is bounded by Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and people of Kasargod have a special bond with nearest coastal town of Mangaluru for education, business purposes every day.

MLA AKM Ashraf of Manjeshwar constituency in Kasargod district took oath in Kannada in Kerala assembly. His predecessor, former MLA Abdul Razzak also took the oath in Kannada.

Recently, when there was rumour on Kerala government’s plans to change the name of villages derived from Kannada to Malayalam, then Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had written letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, not to change the names of villages.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written back assuring that no such attempts would be made by the Kerala government.