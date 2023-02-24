Kerala HC stresses on value-based education in schools

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has held that schools should provide value-based education so that children learn to become responsible and safe.

The court made the observation on Thursday while considering a petition filed in 2022 regarding discriminative hostel curfew timing for boys and girls.

In that plea, the Court had passed a judgment directing all principals and other concerned authorities of medical colleges to act in terms of the Government Order dated December 6, 2022, which stipulates that the closing time of gates for both girls and boys be 9.30 p.m.

The court had kept this case open to have an open discussion on this matter and to hear various opinions.

After taking up this case, the court said that it doesn’t want the girls and boys to be locked in but the incidents that are happening are undoubtedly concerning.

It was linking that case with a recent news report which said a class 9 student was found to be a carrier of drugs for people whom she had met on social media.

“Drugs are no life. Children should understand that. Value-based education should start. This generation should guard themselves…,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

Incidentally, this school girl was allegedly involved in a drug gang for three years and had been using drugs since class 7, according to the media report.

The incident surfaced when the girl’s mother noticed cut marks on her hands and subsequently noticed her talking to strangers while going to school.

She informed the school management and later on lodged a complaint with the Childline and the Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Kozhikode City Medical College Police Station.

A special investigation force is currently looking into this matter.

The judge then said that he doesn’t want the girls and boys to be locked in but the incidents that are happening are undoubtedly concerning.

“I am not saying women and men should be locked in. I am not in favour of control but seeing the things that are happening ..We are concerned. What I am saying is that children might not like it. Freedom is not that you can do whatever you want but it is what you ought to do,” the Court said and posted the case to be heard after 10 days.