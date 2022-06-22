Kerala leader of Oppn sends legal notice to LDF convenor



Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday served a legal notice to top CPI-M leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E.P. Jayarajan for the latter’s “baseless” allegation against the former.

Jayarajan had said that Satheesan was one among those who were instrumental in preparing and releasing a video that defamed the Thrikkakara CPI-M candidate Joe Joseph.

Incidentally, it was Jayarajan who was the lead campaigner for the CPI-M at the keenly contested by-election. The entire Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and around 70 of the Left legislators were engaged in a massive campaign for Joseph, but the Congress candidate won by a margin of over 25,000 votes, the highest ever in the constituency.

During the campaign, a fake video portraying Joseph in a poor light became viral, after which the Left targeted the Congress for creating it.

After the election results, Jayarajan said it was Satheesan who was behind the video. In response to this, Satheesan said he will be taking further steps against Jayarajan.

In the lawyer’s notice, he has asked Jayarajan to publicly apologise for this in a week’s time, failing which he (Satheesan) will start civil and criminal procedures against him.