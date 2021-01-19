Spread the love



















Kerala MLA Vijayadas dies of Covid-related complications



Thiruvananthapuram: Kongad MLA and CPM leader KV Vijayadas, 61, has died following multiple complications owing to Covid-19.

He was the Palakad district panchayat president and Chitoor area secretary of the party.

Vijayadas was born in 1959 to Velayudhan and Thatha. He made his way to the Assembly in 2016 by defeating Congress leader Pandalam Sudhakaran by a margin of 13,000 votes.

He is survived by his wife Premakumari and two sons — Jaydeep and Sandeep.

Expressing condolence over Vijayadas’ demise, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was a grassroot leader who was always with the people.

“His death is a major loss to the people as well as the party,” Vijayan said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also mourned Vijayadas’ death, and termed it a “shocking news”.

“Vijayadas had always worked for the people of his constituency. Political differences apart, he was a good legislator and a promising political leader. Deep condolences to his wife and children,” Chennithala said.