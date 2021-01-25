Spread the love



















Kerala Police Department’s Apathy to Family of a Gallantry Award Winner

Udupi: Vijayalakshmi Amma, the 82-year-old woman from Koyilandi (Kozhikode District), is the widow of the late Balakrishnan Nair, a sub-inspector of police who served the Kerala Police Department in Kasaragod district. Mr Nair had secured the President of India’s Gallantry Award for his extraordinary bravery. The award consists of a gold medal along with a cash incentive, which started as twenty-five rupees per month and got revised to one hundred rupees. Vijayalakshmi Amma has been fighting for the last four decades to secure this monthly allowance from the Kerala Police Department. Having failed to get justice, she has now approached the Human Rights’ Foundation of Udupi to get redressal.

Addressing the press meet at VBCL Udupi on January 25, Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag, President, Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi said, Balakrishnan Nair, graduated in 1951 and immediately got selected for the post of sub-inspector in Bunder Police Station, Mangalore. Later, he worked in the Hampanakatta and Badiadka stations. As he was in Kasaragod at the time of reorganising the states, he came under the Kerala Police force.

The conferment of Gallantry Award

In 1961, while working at the Manjeshwar police station, he got information about an inter-state dacoit planning to rob a house in Badiadka. He rushed to the spot along with the police informer, Mr Mohammad, to capture the dacoit. The cornered dacoit shot with his pistol, which hit Mohammad in the eye. Unmindful of the danger to him from the dacoit’s gun, the unarmed Nair, rushed forward, caught the culprit, and put him in the police lock-up. Immediately after that he carried profusely bleeding Mohammad in his vehicle to a hospital in Mangaluru. This timely intervention helped save the life of Mohammad, although the injured eye could not be saved.

Police recovered stolen booty from the notorious criminal Kittu gathered in six robbery instances. This act of bravery of a young policeman and his help to hospitalise Mohammad won accolades from the local people and the police department. These prompted the Gallantry Award conferment from the President of India at the next Republic Day on Balakrishnan Nair.

The Financial Part of the Award

Government of India has a set of rules governing the cash that goes with the Gallantry Awards given to soldiers and police personnel. The recipient gets a certain amount of cash every month, along with his/her monthly salary. Post-retirement, the person continues to get this money along with his/her monthly pension. After the demise of the person, his widow would get the amount along with the family pension.

Balakrishnan Nair retired from service in 1981 after serving in the police department for 30 years. From 1961 until 1975 he was getting twenty-five rupees as cash award every month. After that, the amount was raised to one hundred rupees until his death in 1988. His widow, Mrs Vijayalakshmi, has been residing in Surathkal, Mangalore from then onwards. She was eligible to get this special cash award along with the family pension. However, to get this money, she had to travel to Koyilandi, submit an application at the police station, get the cheque for Rs 100, encash the cheque in a local bank and return to Surathkal. Her request to send the amount to her bank account in Surathkal was not agreed to by the police department in Kerala. With no other option than travelling to Koyilandi, Vijayalakshmi Amma made it a point to go once in five or six months to Koyilandi and collect the money. This continued for 18 years.

Information obtained under RTI

In 2014, Mrs Vijayalakshmi contacted a Kozhikode-based RTI activist who said that the special cash payment could not remain the same and there would be periodic revisions. Under RTI when the information was sought from the Union Home Ministry, she got the information that the monthly instalment was raised in 1997 from Rs 100 to Rs 200, and in 2013, it was raised to Rs 3000. But Mrs Vijayalakshmi continued to receive only Rs 100. Even this was not received by her for the past two years! She decided to approach the court for redressal.

With the help of a lawyer in Kozhikode, she sent a legal notice to the secretary in the Home Ministry of Kerala Government in 2015. Failing to get a reply even after one year, a legal notice was sent to the Union Home Ministry in November 2016. Within ten days the Union Home Ministry responded by sending a letter to the Director-General of Kerala Police asking to settle all dues of Mrs Vijayalakshmi immediately.

The Office of the Director-General, Kerala wrote to Mrs Vijayalakshmi asking some irrelevant questions like: from which unit did your husband retire? Which office approved the retirement benefits etc. She had already provided all the details and a copy of pension order in her earlier correspondence. On getting the letter from the Office of the Director-General of Police, she again sent the relevant documents by registered post.

Even four years after this, Mrs Vijayalakshmi has not received the eligible amount of money. She continued to send reminders to them, however, to no avail.

She had paid a lawyer to file a petition to recover the arrears in an appropriate court. She is not aware of the status of her case, and in fact she does not have any details in this regard. She is not sure even if her lawyer has approached any court!

This super senior person has lost all faith in the government departments as well as in the judiciary. She has approached the Human Rights Protection Foundation of Udupi, asking if there is any other method to seek justice. Her rightful claim now amounts to more than five lakh rupees.

The Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi has reliably learnt that the award money has been increased to Rs 6000/- per month recently. The Foundation has approached several Human Rights Groups in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode seeking their assistance to get justice.