Spread the love



















Kerala Police register 370 cases, arrest 28 people disseminating child porn



Thiruvananthapuram: In a planned operation of the Kerala Police in its fight against those disseminating child pornography, 28 people including a young student were arrested, while 370 cases have been registered and 420 pieces of equipment seized, said the police.

The entire operation is being coordinated by the Cyberdome of the Kerala Police and has been named Operation P-hunt. It was carried out simultaneously at 477 locations across the state.

The police team found that pictures of young children in the age group of 5 to 16 years were transferred by those who have been arrested. The pictures were of children living near the accused.

The cases that have been registered include a 17 year old boy who has been nabbed for the third time in such a case and there are also IT professionals and those engaged in the business of mobile phones.

A similar operation was carried out by the Kerala Police in December last year and cases and arrests was recorded at that time also. So far close to 500 people have been nabbed through Operation P-hunt.

Like this: Like Loading...