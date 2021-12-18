Kerala Police register case against P.T. Usha



Thiruvananthapuram: The Kozhikode Police in Kerala have registered a case against India’s ‘golden girl’ P.T. Usha and six others under Section IPC 420 (cheating and dishonesty) based on a complaint filed by a former athlete, Jemma Joseph.

Speaking to IANS, a police officer on the condition of anonymity has confirmed that the case has been registered.

“It was based on a complaint that was forwarded by the Kozhikode district Superintendent of Police after it was given to him by Joseph. The case was registered on Friday and the probe will start soon,” the police officer said on Saturday.

Joseph said that she had paid around Rs 46 lakh for an apartment after Usha promised it would be completed on time.

The recently floated Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the regulatory body which keeps a tab on the builders, has also been approached by the complainant.